ISL on frugal budget at least saving the livelihood of players, AIFF says

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is relieved at the halfway mark of the Indian Super League 2026 (ISL) at being able to make ends meet on a ‘frugal budget’ – even as they try to finalise a commercial partner on a long term basis from the 2026-27 season. The entire domestic season, with the ISL and I-League as it’s showpiece products, had been staring at a bleak future at the end of last year after the Reliance-owned Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) did not renew their contract.

The difference between budgets of the double leg ISL till last year and the truncated league, now underway, is a study in contrast with the AIFF being forced to restrict the operating costs to a budget of Rs 25 crores this season. Genius Sports, the frontrunner to be AIFF commercial partner aspiring to step into the shoes of FSDL, has pitched in with an offer of Rs 63 crores per year – Fan Code lagging behind with a bid of Rs 36 cr.

Speaking to National Herald over phone, M. Satya Narayan, the AIFF Deputy Secretary General said the federation is relieved that they had been able to salvage the situation somewhat even that meant cutting corners.

‘’If there had been no leagues this year, thousands of footballers would have been unemployed along with the support staff, referees and those down the ecosystem. The only area where the quality could have been better is the broadcasting but we are confident of scaling up things by next season,’’ remarked the senior official, who had taken up a key role in firefighting for AIFF for the past year.