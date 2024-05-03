ISL: Football fever in Kolkata as Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim for ‘double’

In a crowded media conference at a city hotel on Friday, the 66-year-old Habas tried to laugh off any talk of pressure as only a win in the play-offs final can earn them a ticket to represent India in the AFC Champions League. Asked if they are harbouring any thought of revenge as the same opponents had deprived them in the 2020-21 final played behind closed doors, Habas said with a smile: ‘’Revenge and all is in the movies - where there are mafias and all.’’ Will he be happy if the match, a knockout affair, ended within regulation 90 minutes? ‘’As a coach, I should expect to wrap it up by the half,’’ came the answer.

Subhasish Bose, the defender-captain, urged their supporters to turn up in huge numbers. ‘’We’ve a trophy in front of us to win, we’ve got all the players needed not just them but also lakhs of Mariners who have got our backs,’’ he said.

The past year-and-a-half has seen Mohun Bagan bank on their Australian forward Dimitrios Petratos to provide leadership to their attack with vision and scoring abilities. He is the highest goalscorer for the team in the ISL at the moment with 22 goals from two seasons – 10 of them coming this season. In 2023, he was the joint top scorer alongside Diego Mauricio and Cleiton Silva with 12 goals each.

The challenge for the city-based team will not be easy as there is often little to choose between the two heavyweights – who have now established an enduring rivalry in ISL. The crowd support of around 60,000 fans, however, can make a difference when the match kicks off at 7 pm tomorrow.

Rahul Bheke, one of Mumbai City FC’s dependable footballers, was excited ahead of the clash. ‘’Being a former East Bengal footballer, it is always thrilling to play at the Salt Lake Stadium in front of such a huge crowd. Now I feel more excited playing against Mohun Bagan Super Giants.”