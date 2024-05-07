ISL made football watching a better experience: AIFF boss Kalyan Chaubey

The curtains came down on the 10th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, 4 May, with Mumbai City FC gatecrashing the Mohun Bagan Super Giants party.

Still, the sight of more than 62,000 fans at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, showed football is what takes pride of place in the hearts of sports fans in the City of Joy—not just a favourite club jersey.

It was almost an encore from three weeks ago, when there was an identical turnout for the two teams' face-off for the ISL League Shield final. Mohun Bagan had the last laugh for that one.