The chatter ahead of the first leg Kolkata derby in 2026 Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday is that whether too many of them this season is proving to be a killjoy. Just ponder this: the one tomorrow will be the fifth one in as many months – and many feel this is certainly not the best way to showcase what’s by far the most important game in Indian club football.

While Mohun Bagan Super Giant are 2-1 ahead in this season’s head-to-head, they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 wallop at the hands of their arch rivals in Durand Cup final. They played a 1-1 draw in Calcutta Football League (CFL) while in their last meeting in IFA Shield final in October, the maroon-and-green outfit had prevailed 1-0.

No doubt, an overkill of this game – regarded as the oldest match-up in the continent – threatens to rob the battle of brownie points some sheen while the ticket prices had also been a contentious issue. The disparity in the position of the arch rivals in the ISL league table at nearly the halfway mark of the league means both sides will be looking at different goals. While top-ranked Mohun Bagan, in a resurgent form with five wins in a row, would like to give their campaign a firm push, East Bengal will want to play catch as they are in seventh position having played two matches less than their rivals.

‘’We have been alternating between the ISL and AFC Champions League matches and hence, didn’t get much time for practice. Players from the Indian national team also came and joined us midway,’’ remarked Antonio Lopez Habas, veteran Spanish coach of defending champions East Bengal.