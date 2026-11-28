ISL: Is Kolkata derby losing its charm with an overkill of the marquee tie?
The upcoming one on Sunday will be the fifth one in as many months this season
The chatter ahead of the first leg Kolkata derby in 2026 Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday is that whether too many of them this season is proving to be a killjoy. Just ponder this: the one tomorrow will be the fifth one in as many months – and many feel this is certainly not the best way to showcase what’s by far the most important game in Indian club football.
While Mohun Bagan Super Giant are 2-1 ahead in this season’s head-to-head, they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 wallop at the hands of their arch rivals in Durand Cup final. They played a 1-1 draw in Calcutta Football League (CFL) while in their last meeting in IFA Shield final in October, the maroon-and-green outfit had prevailed 1-0.
No doubt, an overkill of this game – regarded as the oldest match-up in the continent – threatens to rob the battle of brownie points some sheen while the ticket prices had also been a contentious issue. The disparity in the position of the arch rivals in the ISL league table at nearly the halfway mark of the league means both sides will be looking at different goals. While top-ranked Mohun Bagan, in a resurgent form with five wins in a row, would like to give their campaign a firm push, East Bengal will want to play catch as they are in seventh position having played two matches less than their rivals.
‘’We have been alternating between the ISL and AFC Champions League matches and hence, didn’t get much time for practice. Players from the Indian national team also came and joined us midway,’’ remarked Antonio Lopez Habas, veteran Spanish coach of defending champions East Bengal.
An old hand in the history of ISL who has had a golden run with Mohun Bagan, Habas maintained he would treat it as another game where the focus should be on securing three points more than anything else. ‘’We have played two games less than Mohun Bagan so far. Let’s talk after the Christmas is over or around March and see who has a better chance of winning the league then,’’ he said.
Much as Mohun Bagan walk into the match on the back of a winning streak, their Greek coach Panagiotis Dilmperis refuses to read too much into it. ‘’This is a game where past records don’t matter, it’s more about winning the moments. See, I have been a part of the side for only last four derbies but 99% of my team have a better experience of handling this match and know what to do,’’ he said.
The match will kick off at 7.30 pm (IST) at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on Sunday.