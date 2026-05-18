Kolkata derby: Of tifos and a timeless battle at the game’s biggest cauldron

A century of rivalry bound by respect - said a giant tifo featuring Tutu Bose and Paltu Das, two of the deceased legendary administrators of Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal, respectively. If it drew most eyeballs from the ‘Mariners Arena,’ as Mohun Bagan supporters are now known as, a stunning one at their rivals’ end was the one depicting how displaced people from the east Pakistan found a resonance in the club’s roots.

The tifos have been, for the last few years, a welcome addition to the fandom of two of the oldest extant clubs in Asia – while the Kolkata derby remains the most important football fixture of the country without a doubt. They have often taken a political hue, like the demand for justice for the junior doctor allegedly raped and killed at R.G.Kar Hospital or in recent times, an ode to the late actor and podcaster Rahul Arunodoy Bandopadhyay, a sworn East Bengal fan who had a tragic death in end-May.

The atmosphere was simply electric (no surprises there) as more than 60,000 fans filled up the terraces at the Salt Lake Stadium, the biggest football venue in the country, as the Indian Super League (ISL) title hinged on the big game for the first time in its 12-year history. While Mohun Bagan has won the title multiple times (both in their avatar as ATK Mohun Bagan or Mohun Bagan Super Giant), it had been an uphill struggle for their archrivals – who had been finishing in the lower lungs of the table since their bow in the elite league.