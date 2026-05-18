Kolkata derby: Of tifos and a timeless battle at the game’s biggest cauldron
Sunday’s encounter shows why it’s still the most saleable property in Indian football
A century of rivalry bound by respect - said a giant tifo featuring Tutu Bose and Paltu Das, two of the deceased legendary administrators of Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal, respectively. If it drew most eyeballs from the ‘Mariners Arena,’ as Mohun Bagan supporters are now known as, a stunning one at their rivals’ end was the one depicting how displaced people from the east Pakistan found a resonance in the club’s roots.
The tifos have been, for the last few years, a welcome addition to the fandom of two of the oldest extant clubs in Asia – while the Kolkata derby remains the most important football fixture of the country without a doubt. They have often taken a political hue, like the demand for justice for the junior doctor allegedly raped and killed at R.G.Kar Hospital or in recent times, an ode to the late actor and podcaster Rahul Arunodoy Bandopadhyay, a sworn East Bengal fan who had a tragic death in end-May.
The atmosphere was simply electric (no surprises there) as more than 60,000 fans filled up the terraces at the Salt Lake Stadium, the biggest football venue in the country, as the Indian Super League (ISL) title hinged on the big game for the first time in its 12-year history. While Mohun Bagan has won the title multiple times (both in their avatar as ATK Mohun Bagan or Mohun Bagan Super Giant), it had been an uphill struggle for their archrivals – who had been finishing in the lower lungs of the table since their bow in the elite league.
All that could change on Thursday (21 May), when East Bengal look virtually set to lift the crown as they play a rudderless Inter Kashi on the last day of ISL. A thrilling 1-1 draw on Sunday have now thrown open the league with the Big Two now on 23 points from 12 matches, but East Bengal remain on top due to a superior goal-difference of 18 compared to Mohun Bagan’s 13. Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC are also on 22 points with the two sides set to meet on 21 May.
East Bengal can hence clinch the crown if they beat Inter Kashi in their final match, given that Mohun Bagan will have a mountain to climb to overcome at least a six-goal difference against SC Delhi on the same day and kick-off time. The title now is East Bengal’s to lose and no wonder Oscar Bruzon – their Spanish coach who scripted the turnaround after taking charge of a relegation-threatened team in the previous season – is not willing to take anything for granted. ‘’The mission is still on, and we’ve got one more game to prove it. Joy East Bengal,’’ Bruzon said on his X-handle.
Sergio Lobera, the Spanish counterpart of Bruzon who took charge of a high-flying club by replacing the decorated coach Jose Mollina, said: ‘’I think it was a very good day for both teams. They played well also. But maybe we deserve a little bit more. This is my feeling as a coach, I want to watch the game again but my feeling now, our plan worked and we had the chances to win the game. With maximum respect, I think it was more of our mistakes than the plan of the opponent.’’
The timeless appeal of this fixture – which the administrators of the game have failed to cash in on over the years – manifested in no uncertain terms again. For the statistically inclined, here’s a look at the head-to-head after Sunday which underlines the history and richness of the fixture: the two Kolkata giants have now met 349 times across competitions with East Bengal leading the head-to-head record with 129 wins to Mohun Bagan’s 105 while 115 matches have ended in draws.
East Bengal has scored 324 goals in the derby compared to Mohun Bagan’s 286. Their previous meeting had ended in a goalless draw in the Super Cup at Margao on 31 October 2025. Let the show continue!
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