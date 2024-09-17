ISL: Losing start, but enough to rejoice for Mohammedan Sporting fans

It may not have been an ideal start to their debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday, 16 September, but the new promoters of Mohammedan Sporting felt it’s an occasion to celebrate for the 5000-odd fans present at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. A toehold in the top tier league of the country, a new ‘home’ with a nice ambience – there were quite a few things to write home about for them.

Nestled in a residential area along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on the fringes of the city, Kishore Bharati looked resplendent with its lush green turf and newly done up stands under the floodlights. The tifoes, banners screaming about different pockets of the city from where the fans came indicated that a decent performance in the elite league will go a long way in re-energising the fans of the century-old club.

The football city, which only had the gigantic Salt Lake Stadium to fall back on for the ISL games, can now boast about the new facility – to be treated as the home venue for all but two of Sporting’s home games. Only their ‘mini’ derbies, meaning matches with the other two heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal, respectively, may be held at Salt Lake due to bigger capacity and logistics of security.

How did the new promoters, Shraachi Sports, react to their 1-0 loss to North East United FC, the Durand Cup champions? Rahul Todi, managing director of the group with a growing number of sports verticals in their portfolio, was upbeat on their social media handle: ‘’We are quite happy with the opening day’s performance. I think this evening calls for celebration as it’s a historic occasion – though I urge the fans to turn up in bigger numbers in the next game.’’