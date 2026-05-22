ISL: Tears flow as East Bengal fans celebrate end of a 22-year drought

The Kishore Bharati Krirangan, on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, is a modest football venue by any stretch of the imagination, with a capacity of around 10,000 fans. However, it turned into an emotional cauldron on a sultry Thursday night when the Indian Super League (ISL) champions were decided there for the first time on the final day of the 2025–26 season, as East Bengal ended an agonising 22-year wait for a national league title.

No wonder the floodgates of emotion opened as soon as the final whistle blew, as the red-and-gold brigade secured all three points in a nervy encounter against Inter Kashi. The victory helped them edge past arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on goal difference to lift the biggest prize in Indian football. If the 22-year wait sounds familiar, it is because Arsenal had ended a drought of the same duration before clinching the Premier League title on Tuesday.

Tears flowed and red-and-gold scarves swirled in the air as East Bengal underlined their status as first-time champions of the elite league — a triumph that also earned them the right to represent India in the AFC Champions League.

“It seems we have a connection with Arsenal,” club supremo Debabrata Sarkar joked after the winners’ trophy was handed over to the players at the stadium clubhouse.

The photo booth set up for the team members to pose with the trophy soon became irrelevant as pandemonium broke loose after the final whistle. Fans invaded the pitch, while the police on duty eventually gave in to public demand and allowed supporters onto the ground for a closer glimpse of their heroes.