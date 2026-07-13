Kylian or Lamine? a battle between the crown prince and challenger looms
Precocious Spanish talent surprisingly leads their head-to-head 8-2 in international and club colours
It’s almost too good to be true that the top four nations in the FIFA rankings — Argentina, Spain, France and England — have reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in history. Both match-ups carry an element of intrigue, packed with subplots, with the first clash between France and Spain (12:30 am IST on Tuesday) promising a fascinating battle between the crown prince of football and his biggest challenger.
No prizes for guessing — the two players being referred to are Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. The former, at 27, has laid down the marker as the sport’s next global superstar after Messi and Ronaldo, with his records speaking for themselves — a World Cup title at 18, the Golden Boot and a runners-up finish in the next edition, and now leading the top-scorers’ chart with eight goals. Yamal, on the other hand, is featuring in his first World Cup at 18, but the reputation that precedes him is already formidable.
The two are almost chalk and cheese as footballers, with the only similarity being that they started out on the wings before moving closer to the heart of the action. The French captain (who has inspired a funny Instagram song, “Kylian Dictator”) is like a bundle of explosives who has rediscovered his mojo after a few tentative seasons in club football, while Lamine is more of a creator, blessed with feline grace and not as much of a goal threat. While Kylian is miles ahead in terms of goalscoring — 20 goals across three World Cups, including the ongoing edition — Lamine has scored just once. However, in their head-to-head meetings, the youngster surprisingly holds an 8-2 advantage across international and club competitions.
A somewhat unbelievable statistic, but Lamine did end up on the winning side in eight of those encounters — two of them while representing Spain. However, it is the Frenchman who has been more prolific in these games, scoring nine goals compared to Yamal’s six.
The two international clashes between them were both semi-finals. At Euro 2024, La Roja defeated France 2-1 in Munich, thanks in no small measure to a goal from Yamal. Then, in the UEFA Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart last year, Spain were once again triumphant over Didier Deschamps’ side, winning 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller, with Lamine scoring a brace and Kylian also finding the net.
The first time the duo faced each other was in April 2024 at the Parc des Princes, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between PSG and Barcelona. While neither player found the net that day, the Catalans secured a surprise 3-2 victory in the French capital. The return leg, however, belonged to Mbappé, as his brace helped the Parisian side seal a 4-1 win and book a place in the semi-finals.
Ever since Kylian signed for Real Madrid in June 2024, the two men have lined up on opposite sides six times. In cup knockout ties, Lamine and Barcelona have been utterly dominant against Real Madrid, winning two Spanish Super Cup finals in Jeddah — 5-2 in 2025 and 3-2 in 2026. In the 2025 Copa del Rey final, Mbappé was once again on the losing side, with his free-kick goal proving insufficient to prevent the Catalan side from claiming a 3-2 victory after extra time.
The Frenchman and the Spaniard have also faced each other three times in La Liga. After his first El Clásico ended in a 4-0 defeat, Kylian endured a bittersweet evening when the pair met again in the league, as despite scoring a hat-trick, he saw his team lose 4-3, with Lamine scoring one of Barcelona’s goals that night.
The most recent clash between Spain’s two biggest clubs featuring the duo took place in October 2025. Mbappé once again found the net and also secured his first La Liga victory over Barcelona as Real Madrid won 2-1.
The upcoming clash in Dallas, however, opens a new chapter, as it will be their first meeting on football’s biggest stage. The question now is: who will have the last laugh?