Kylian or Lamine? a battle between the crown prince and challenger looms

It’s almost too good to be true that the top four nations in the FIFA rankings — Argentina, Spain, France and England — have reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in history. Both match-ups carry an element of intrigue, packed with subplots, with the first clash between France and Spain (12:30 am IST on Tuesday) promising a fascinating battle between the crown prince of football and his biggest challenger.

No prizes for guessing — the two players being referred to are Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. The former, at 27, has laid down the marker as the sport’s next global superstar after Messi and Ronaldo, with his records speaking for themselves — a World Cup title at 18, the Golden Boot and a runners-up finish in the next edition, and now leading the top-scorers’ chart with eight goals. Yamal, on the other hand, is featuring in his first World Cup at 18, but the reputation that precedes him is already formidable.

The two are almost chalk and cheese as footballers, with the only similarity being that they started out on the wings before moving closer to the heart of the action. The French captain (who has inspired a funny Instagram song, “Kylian Dictator”) is like a bundle of explosives who has rediscovered his mojo after a few tentative seasons in club football, while Lamine is more of a creator, blessed with feline grace and not as much of a goal threat. While Kylian is miles ahead in terms of goalscoring — 20 goals across three World Cups, including the ongoing edition — Lamine has scored just once. However, in their head-to-head meetings, the youngster surprisingly holds an 8-2 advantage across international and club competitions.