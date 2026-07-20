Mbappe becomes first player to win Golden Boot twice

Kylian Mbappe once again reigned supreme on football's grandest stage, retaining the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals — a feat that further cemented his place among the game's greatest marksmen.

The France captain struck twice in Les Bleus' pulsating 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place play-off in Miami on Saturday, taking his tally into double figures and becoming the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice after also claiming the honour at Qatar 2022.

The 27-year-old also became the first player since West Germany legend Gerd Müller in 1970 to score 10 goals in a single World Cup. Only France's Just Fontaine (13 in 1958) and Hungary's Sándor Kocsis (11 in 1954) have managed more goals in a single edition of the tournament.

Mbappe's breathtaking campaign began with a dazzling brace against Senegal in France's opening match, a performance that also saw him become Les Bleus' all-time leading scorer. He followed it up with two more goals against Iraq before adding another brace against Sweden in the Round of 32.