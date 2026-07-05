Mbappe penalty sends France into WC quarters after gritty win over Paraguay

Kylian Mbappe kept France's World Cup dream alive with a second-half penalty as Les Bleus edged past a resolute Paraguay 1-0 in a hard-fought Round of 16 clash in Philadelphia on Saturday, booking a quarter-final showdown with Morocco.

In sweltering conditions, with temperatures touching 38°C, France found themselves frustrated for long spells by a disciplined Paraguayan side that defended deep and disrupted the rhythm of Didier Deschamps' star-studded attack. But the deadlock was finally broken in the 70th minute, when Mbappe calmly converted from the penalty spot after substitute Desire Doue was brought down inside the box.

The penalty proved decisive in a contest that was far more physical than fluent, with Paraguay's compact defence and combative approach denying France the free-flowing football they had showcased earlier in the tournament.

Despite dominating possession almost throughout the match, France struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities. Paraguay, ranked 41st in the world, frustrated their illustrious opponents with a disciplined back five and didn't register a shot on target until the 90th minute.

The breakthrough came shortly after Doue's introduction. The young winger immediately injected pace into France's attack, weaving into the penalty area before being clipped by Diego Gomez. Following a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, allowing Mbappe to coolly dispatch the spot-kick.