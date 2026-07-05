Mbappe penalty sends France into WC quarters after gritty win over Paraguay
Mbappe's seventh goal of the tournament took his World Cup tally to 19, leaving him one behind Lionel Messi's record of 20
Kylian Mbappe kept France's World Cup dream alive with a second-half penalty as Les Bleus edged past a resolute Paraguay 1-0 in a hard-fought Round of 16 clash in Philadelphia on Saturday, booking a quarter-final showdown with Morocco.
In sweltering conditions, with temperatures touching 38°C, France found themselves frustrated for long spells by a disciplined Paraguayan side that defended deep and disrupted the rhythm of Didier Deschamps' star-studded attack. But the deadlock was finally broken in the 70th minute, when Mbappe calmly converted from the penalty spot after substitute Desire Doue was brought down inside the box.
The penalty proved decisive in a contest that was far more physical than fluent, with Paraguay's compact defence and combative approach denying France the free-flowing football they had showcased earlier in the tournament.
Despite dominating possession almost throughout the match, France struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities. Paraguay, ranked 41st in the world, frustrated their illustrious opponents with a disciplined back five and didn't register a shot on target until the 90th minute.
The breakthrough came shortly after Doue's introduction. The young winger immediately injected pace into France's attack, weaving into the penalty area before being clipped by Diego Gomez. Following a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, allowing Mbappe to coolly dispatch the spot-kick.
The goal continued Mbappe's sensational World Cup campaign. The Real Madrid forward moved level with Lionel Messi as the tournament's joint-leading scorer with seven goals, while taking his overall World Cup tally to 19 goals in 19 appearances — just one shy of Messi's record of 20.
France's attacking stars, including Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, found little space against Paraguay's low defensive block, while the South Americans frequently resorted to physical challenges to break France's rhythm. Tempers flared midway through the first half when Mbappe became involved in a shoving match with Andres Cubas, and Matias Galarza also clashed with the French captain off the ball.
France came close through Manu Kone, whose long-range efforts were either deflected wide or denied by Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill, but the decisive moment ultimately arrived from the penalty spot.
Paraguay, who had stunned Germany on penalties in the previous round, were hoping to claim another major scalp but could not withstand France's sustained pressure.
The victory sends Didier Deschamps' side into the quarter-finals, where they will face Morocco, who earlier eased past Canada 3-0.
While it was far from France's most dazzling display, the result keeps alive their quest for another World Cup title. Fittingly, just as in 1998, when France needed a dramatic golden goal to eliminate Paraguay in the Round of 16 before going on to lift the trophy, Les Bleus have overcome the South Americans again — and taken another step towards football's biggest prize.
With agency inputs