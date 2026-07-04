World Cup diary: Egypt coach creates ripples with Palestine flag after win

The Pharaohs, as the Egypt football team is popular as, made history with their first entry into last 16 of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday – but a political gesture from their head coach Hossam Hassan possibly created greater ripples around the world. Displaying a Palestine flag in full gaze of scores of media, the veteran dedicated his team’s win to the struggle of their people.

Speaking to the media later, Hassan said: “May God grant them [the Palestinians] victory, may God have mercy on their martyrs. I’m saying to them: I’m dedicating this victory to the Egyptian people and Palestinian people, those kind and honourable people.” A strong statement surely with the match being played on the US soil at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas -in the context of the US-Israel axis’ hostility towards the people of Palestine.

The gesture in a World Cup, already surcharged with geopolitical overtones after visa restrictions to Iran, draw widespread celebration across the Arab world – with Palestinians endorsing the win of Egypt as a triumph of their own. Incidentally, FIFA has not officially sanctioned or issued any disciplinary reaction to Egypt coach so far though they forbid use of political statements and messaging in any form during their tournaments.