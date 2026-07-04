World Cup diary: Egypt coach creates ripples with Palestine flag after win
May God have mercy on their martyrs, says Hossam Hassan after Pharaohs make last 16 for the first time
The Pharaohs, as the Egypt football team is popular as, made history with their first entry into last 16 of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday – but a political gesture from their head coach Hossam Hassan possibly created greater ripples around the world. Displaying a Palestine flag in full gaze of scores of media, the veteran dedicated his team’s win to the struggle of their people.
Speaking to the media later, Hassan said: “May God grant them [the Palestinians] victory, may God have mercy on their martyrs. I’m saying to them: I’m dedicating this victory to the Egyptian people and Palestinian people, those kind and honourable people.” A strong statement surely with the match being played on the US soil at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas -in the context of the US-Israel axis’ hostility towards the people of Palestine.
The gesture in a World Cup, already surcharged with geopolitical overtones after visa restrictions to Iran, draw widespread celebration across the Arab world – with Palestinians endorsing the win of Egypt as a triumph of their own. Incidentally, FIFA has not officially sanctioned or issued any disciplinary reaction to Egypt coach so far though they forbid use of political statements and messaging in any form during their tournaments.
Hassan, incidentally, carried both Egyptian and Palestinian flags onto the pitch following the victory, which was the country’s first win in a World Cup knockout game as the team collectively bent down on the ground in prostration. Palestine is a recognised member of FIFA and take part in their tournaments.
Several Palestinian football fans, meanwhile, took to social media to express their shared joy with Egypt. “For the first time, I’m following the World Cup with this much excitement,” Gaza-based Tamer Nahed wrote on his on X handle. “I was so happy to see Egypt win a little while ago, but the most beautiful sight was here … thousands of people came out of their tents and from among their destroyed homes to watch the match.”
Meanwhile, the Egyptian progress set off huge and chaotic celebrations on the streets of Cairo and other cities in one of the most populous countries of Africa. Speaking to FIFA.com, Egypt forward Haissem Hassan said: ‘’Honestly it’s incredible, because you know that in Egypt there are 120 million people you’ve made happy today, and you know that today there will be celebrations across the whole country.
“Knowing that you made so many people happy makes you happy too. I think it's a perfect day. We’re very happy, we’re already looking forward to celebrating in the locker room. Afterward, we expect a lot of Egyptian people waiting for us at the hotel. Today is a day to celebrate.’’