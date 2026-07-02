World Cup: Out of Africa, bravehearts shake up football’s aristocrats

In an interview with BBC earlier this week, Cape Verde president Jose Maria Neves fancied his country’s chances of a 1-0 win in last 32 over reigning champions Argentina on Friday. Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup began, one could have dismissed it as a pep talk for the team but the way things have panned out so far, the football fan may be wondering – you never know with these African teams.

Just think about last night when DR Congo, outsiders even in African football heirarchy, led England by a goal till 75 minutes before Harry Kane’s heroics secured a 2-1 victory to send the English to last 16. Later at night, Senegal led Eruopean powerhouse Belgium 2-0 before losing 3-2 in a heartbreaker of a shootout.

The shootouts have played spoilsport in many a country’s knockout dreams in history but then, fortunes smiled for Morocco when they dumped favourites The Netherlands in an error-prone tiebreaker to make their way to last 16 on Monday.

The Atlas Lions, however, have ceased to surprise us since they upset some of the biggest names in the game – that too in a 32-national affair in Qatar – to become the first country from Africa to make the semi-finals.