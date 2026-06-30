World Cup: Morocco, the Atlas Lions, show 2022 was no flash in the pan

The Morocco story can be deemed as, arguably, the most significant one in international football over the last five years. As the Atlas Lions kept their nerves in a shootout to show the door to The Netherlands, a well rounded, heavyweight opponent for a ticket to last 16, it was clear that their semi-final ride in Qatar 2022 was no flash in the pan.

Just ponder this. Two back-to-back stellar performances in the World Cup with the promise of more in the ongoing one, an African Nations Cup and the FIFA Under-20 World Cup last year are enough testimony of a blueprint of their federation which other African nations are now looking to emulate. Their strategy of tapping into the diaspora talent, strong network of academies have yielded them wonders—making them look perfectly capable hosts for the 2030 edition alongwith Spain and Portugal.

“Every World Cup is different,” said their star defender Noussair Mazraoui, who played a key role in finishing the 90 minutes at 1-1 against the Orange Army. “What we achieved was four years ago, and at every World Cup you want to show that you are capable of doing something new. So I think we are on the right path as a federation and as a national team. I’m happy, and we will stay humble until the end.