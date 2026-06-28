Murals, graffiti to crowded cafes — football fever rages in Kolkata

Now that the FIFA World Cup has reached the halfway stage, India's football-crazy 'City of Joy' has finally woken up to it in a way only it could. Be it celebrations for Lionel Messi’s 39th birthday, giant screens for late-night watch parties or football-themed cafés, Kolkata has once again transformed into India’s unofficial football capital after a slow start.

Whether in the narrow bylanes of north Kolkata or apartment blocks of the south, roadside tea stalls or busy office canteens, supporters are passionately debating which country will lift the trophy on 19 July.

Michael Dey, a football lover at a tea stall in Gariahat, said: ‘’During the World Cup, football becomes the only language everyone understands. You cannot drink a cup of tea without someone asking whether you support Argentina or Brazil.’’

The excitement is impossible to miss. Flags — largely of the two South American heavyweights — flutter from balconies and street corners, while markets such as New Market, Hatibagan, College Street and Gariahat are packed with shoppers buying jerseys, scarves, footballs and banners. Arup Laha, a trader in Esplanade, said: ‘’Our sales go up several times during the World Cup. People want everything — from team shirts to giant flags. Business is booming.’’

This year’s tournament presents a unique challenge for Kolkata’s football lovers thanks to the time difference, but fans don’t mind sacrificing sleep. Piyali Sarkar, who works in the IT sector, said: ‘’Sleep can wait. The World Cup comes only once every four years.’’