Why is the City of Joy slow to catch up with World Cup fever this time?

This, however, is not to suggest that the city will be immune to World Cup fever, though it could be scaled down a bit. Sanjay Majumder, a club secretary, pointed to the financials: “Putting up lights, screens and decorations costs a lot now. Earlier, we used to get sponsors easily but now, we will surely have to cut back.”

There are a few quirky characters in the city, like Uttam Saha, who lend a unique charm to these occasions. Owner of a modest advertising company, the 63-year-old Saha calls himself the founder secretary of Kolkata Argentina Football Fan Club and — believe it or not — has hardly missed a Messi game since the 2006 World Cup.

‘’You can imagine how ecstatic my family and I were when Messi lifted the cup in Qatar 2022. When most people said it was his last World Cup, I maintained that he would be playing in 2026 and win again,’’ said Saha, no stranger to media spotlight. Indeed, he leaves for the US on Sunday to be in time for La Albiceleste’s opening game.

His neighbourhood of Rabindra Pally in Ganguly Bagan, a congested area of south Kolkata, is once again decking up for the occasion. ‘’My fascination with Argentina began with my adulation for Diego Maradona,’’ Saha said in a media interview a few years ago. Ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, with Messi as Argentina’s talisman and Maradona as his coach, Saha converted his 2006 Fiat Palio into a mobile expression of his craze for the team.

The car remains stationed outside his fan club to this day, though the stickers of Messi and Maradona adorning the bonnet have long since faded. Characters like him have given Kolkata its unique character — and they are the reason the city can't be immune to football fever for long.