Meet Djed Spence, first Muslim footballer to play for England

Djed Spence — the 25-year-old Spurs defender who made history on 9 September, Tuesday, by becoming the first Muslim player to wear the senior England cap — hopes to be a pathbreaker.

“It is a blessing,’’ said Spence, who came off the bench to replace Reece James as the Three Lions beat Serbia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. “It is good to make history and, hopefully, it spurs young kids on around the world so they can make it and do what I am doing,’’ he said later.

“I was surprised — I didn’t know I was the first. I hope it paves the way for many more. Whatever religion you believe in, just believe in God. God is the greatest. He never lets you down,’’ he said, before adding: “You see days like today — it is all because of God.’’