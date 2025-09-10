Meet Djed Spence, first Muslim footballer to play for England
“Hopefully, I can spur young kids on around the world,” Spurs defender says after making history
Djed Spence — the 25-year-old Spurs defender who made history on 9 September, Tuesday, by becoming the first Muslim player to wear the senior England cap — hopes to be a pathbreaker.
“It is a blessing,’’ said Spence, who came off the bench to replace Reece James as the Three Lions beat Serbia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. “It is good to make history and, hopefully, it spurs young kids on around the world so they can make it and do what I am doing,’’ he said later.
“I was surprised — I didn’t know I was the first. I hope it paves the way for many more. Whatever religion you believe in, just believe in God. God is the greatest. He never lets you down,’’ he said, before adding: “You see days like today — it is all because of God.’’
Spence said he was a “bit emotional’’ when he received his legacy cap from England captain Harry Kane following the match. “He [Kane] gave it to me when I was in the dressing room. He said I was at Tottenham with him a few years ago and he has seen my growth and he knows how hard it is to get to this level and was just happy for me,’’ he added.
“It was amazing — it has been a long time coming. I have dreamed about it all my life. It is an honour. I’m a little bit emotional from the journey I have been on.
“I’m officially an England player now so I am over the moon,’’ said Spence as he hopefully marked the beginning of a legacy in a country not quite free of Islamophobia. The Premier League, meanwhile, has several high value Muslim stars enriching it over the years like Mohammed Salah (Egypt), N’Golo Kante (France), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Riyad Mehrez (Algeria) and Mesut Ozil (Germany).
