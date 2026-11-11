NZ friendly: Ryan Williams on familiar turf as Blue Tigers brace for Kiwi test

A visit to New Zealand for competitive football matches is a novelty for most members of the Indian senior team. However, Australia-born striker Ryan Williams is no stranger to the country and will be key to the Blue Tigers' fortunes in their two FIFA international friendlies against the All Whites this week.

Come Thursday (12 November), India will face New Zealand in the first friendly at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, kicking off at 11:40 am IST. The second friendly will be played at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday (15 November), from 8:40 am IST.

Incidentally, the fixtures mark India's first-ever visit to New Zealand and will be only the third senior international meeting between the two sides, following encounters in 1981 and 2018. The matches come at a time when the two countries' cricket teams are also engaged in a full series in New Zealand.

For Ryan, who has made his presence felt since making his debut in a Blue Tigers shirt earlier this year as the first Player of Indian Origin (PIO), New Zealand is familiar territory. In January 2023, he was part of the Perth Glory side that played out a 2-2 draw against Wellington Phoenix in Palmerston North. David Williams, a familiar name to Indian football fans from his stints with ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan, scored both goals for Glory that day.

“Every time I've come to New Zealand to play, it's always been difficult because of how far away it is from everything. From Perth, it’s a long way. The time difference is something you have to manage as well,” Ryan told AIFF media.