Brazil friendly: Khalid Jamil goes toe-to-toe with guru of coaches
Gives his team ‘zero points’ for their performance, calls for more alertness against Uruguay
Khalid Jamil refuses to be carried away by Carlo Ancelotti’s praise after India’s 4-0 defeat to Brazil, insisting there is still plenty to learn.
India coach backs goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and says the team’s performance reflected collective mistakes rather than one player’s error.
With Uruguay up next on Tuesday, Khalid stresses the need for more matches and experience rather than dwelling on India’s spirited showing against Brazil.
When Carlo Ancelotti, the guru of coaches, praised India on Saturday, 3 October for playing “their part well” despite Brazil’s 4-0 win in the FIFA friendly, it seemed an honest assessment. The Italian apparently conveyed similar sentiments to his counterpart Khalid Jamil, but the taciturn Indian coach refused to get swept away by it.
Asked at the post-match press conference to rate India’s performance on a scale of 10, Khalid’s cryptic reply was: “I have got zero points,” as he wanted to move on to the next question. It was somewhat typical of the 49-year-old coach, who took up the hot seat more than a year ago under extremely adverse circumstances, when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was disillusioned with overseas coaches and did not have the budget to afford another big name.
It’s two matches in a row now that the Blue Tigers have acquitted themselves well, but Khalid knows too well that one dismal performance against no-nonsense Uruguay in the third friendly on Tuesday, 6 October and the critics will be up in arms again. Given the short turnaround time before meeting Diego Forlan’s team, it’s important to keep up the momentum rather than pat themselves too much on the back after the fight against Brazil.
“If you play with a good team, you make one mistake, and they finish,” said Khalid. “For that, concentration should be good, and you have to be alert.”
A day before the game, the former India international had looked somewhat overawed when Ancelotti hugged him and wished him well for the game.
However, it was a different story on Saturday evening when Khalid, whose career had been built entirely through the grind in an ecosystem of modest grounds and difficult jobs, was seen toe-to-toe with arguably the most celebrated of coaches on the touchline.
A man of few words, who would remind old-timers of Dronacharya Syed Nayeemuddin, Khalid was objective in his assessment of Ancelotti’s personality. “Yes, he’s (Ancelotti) very good. A gentleman. He’s very simple,” he said. “Technically, what to learn from him? Many things.”
The coach, however, was protective of his goalkeeper-captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is being blamed for both first-half goals. “You cannot blame Gurpreet. He is one of the best goalkeepers in India and you cannot judge him on two matches,” he said. “It’s not just because of Gurpreet as the defenders also didn’t close down. So, overall, everybody’s mistake.”
Asked about the takeaways from an overall commendable show against such a dream opposition, he felt there was no substitute for playing more matches. “The more you play, the better,” he said, before adding: “You have to play more matches. You have to have experience.”
The financial fallout for Indian football after the three friendlies will certainly come up for discussion in a couple of days, after Kolkata bids adieu to Uruguay, the other high-value guests, on Wednesday, 7 October.
For now, the day-after effect continues from the collage of memories the Selecao’s visit created: Vinicius Jr being surrounded by Indian players, Ancelotti giving a warm hug to Khalid, or the Ryan Williams shot that could have given India a consolation goal.
The photographs will survive as souvenirs of the city actually hosting football royalty for a contest on the pitch, rather than inviting football icons for a darshan.