Brazil friendly: Khalid Jamil goes toe-to-toe with guru of coaches

Khalid Jamil refuses to be carried away by Carlo Ancelotti’s praise after India’s 4-0 defeat to Brazil, insisting there is still plenty to learn.

India coach backs goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and says the team’s performance reflected collective mistakes rather than one player’s error.

With Uruguay up next on Tuesday, Khalid stresses the need for more matches and experience rather than dwelling on India’s spirited showing against Brazil.

When Carlo Ancelotti, the guru of coaches, praised India on Saturday, 3 October for playing “their part well” despite Brazil’s 4-0 win in the FIFA friendly, it seemed an honest assessment. The Italian apparently conveyed similar sentiments to his counterpart Khalid Jamil, but the taciturn Indian coach refused to get swept away by it.

Asked at the post-match press conference to rate India’s performance on a scale of 10, Khalid’s cryptic reply was: “I have got zero points,” as he wanted to move on to the next question. It was somewhat typical of the 49-year-old coach, who took up the hot seat more than a year ago under extremely adverse circumstances, when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was disillusioned with overseas coaches and did not have the budget to afford another big name.

It’s two matches in a row now that the Blue Tigers have acquitted themselves well, but Khalid knows too well that one dismal performance against no-nonsense Uruguay in the third friendly on Tuesday, 6 October and the critics will be up in arms again. Given the short turnaround time before meeting Diego Forlan’s team, it’s important to keep up the momentum rather than pat themselves too much on the back after the fight against Brazil.

“If you play with a good team, you make one mistake, and they finish,” said Khalid. “For that, concentration should be good, and you have to be alert.”

A day before the game, the former India international had looked somewhat overawed when Ancelotti hugged him and wished him well for the game.