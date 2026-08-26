Panama, not Cape Verde, to be India’s opponents ahead of Brazil game

The Blue Tigers will be required to put their best foot forward in the four high-profile international friendlies lined up over the next three months during FIFA windows, with Panama and New Zealand being the other two rivals, apart from the Samba Boys, who will face India in Kolkata on 3 October. Both Panama and New Zealand were part of the 48-team World Cup in the US in June-July.

The AIFF, in a press release on Tuesday, confirmed that it will host Panama on 26 September, while the venue for the fixture will be confirmed later. Interestingly, the federation and its collaborators were earlier in talks with Cape Verde, one of the biggest surprise packages at the last World Cup, for a fixture ahead of the Brazil game in Kolkata on 3 October.

The buzz was that Voginha, their captain and star goalkeeper, would also be part of the squad, but the speculation has now been laid to rest. Incidentally, it will be the first-ever meeting between India and Panama and only the ninth different CONCACAF side India have faced in their history. Panama, ranked 44th in the FIFA World Ranking, will provide Sandesh Jhingan & Co. with another opportunity to test themselves against a World Cup-playing nation.