Brazil match: How did AIFF pull off coup for 3 October game?

The confirmation of a historic friendly between Brazil's national team and India on 3 October in Kolkata has, almost overnight, re-ignited the football city’s age old passion for the Samba boys. It’s been nothing short of a coup pulled off by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to get the five-time world champions play an international game at Salt Lake Stadium — that too in less than a year after the law-and-order fiasco over Lionel Messi’s visit attracted negative global sporting headlines.

While the composition of the team is entirely up to the discretion of the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF), a focal point of interest seems to be around the availability of Brazilian superstar Neymar for the game. The highest goal-getter in international football for his country said the World Cup was his last in the fabled yellow shirt after the Selecao were knocked out by Norway in the last 16 stage for the first time, though it’s still premature to rule him and Casemiro out of the game as yet.

Playing a quiet backroom role between the AIFF and CBF was Best-of-You, a Madrid headquartered sports management company which hosted the Blue Tigers’ visit for the Unity Cup at The Valley, London in May.

Speaking to National Herald, Anuj Kichlu, director & CEO of South Asia for the company, revealed: ‘’As of date, Neymar is unlikely to be part of the squad as he has already retired. Should that happen, it will be on the lines of Oliver Kahn’s send-off when he played a last game here along with Munich.’’