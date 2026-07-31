Brazil match: How did AIFF pull off coup for 3 October game?
Don’t rule out a farewell appearance by Neymar and Casemiro, says key backroom official
The confirmation of a historic friendly between Brazil's national team and India on 3 October in Kolkata has, almost overnight, re-ignited the football city’s age old passion for the Samba boys. It’s been nothing short of a coup pulled off by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to get the five-time world champions play an international game at Salt Lake Stadium — that too in less than a year after the law-and-order fiasco over Lionel Messi’s visit attracted negative global sporting headlines.
While the composition of the team is entirely up to the discretion of the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF), a focal point of interest seems to be around the availability of Brazilian superstar Neymar for the game. The highest goal-getter in international football for his country said the World Cup was his last in the fabled yellow shirt after the Selecao were knocked out by Norway in the last 16 stage for the first time, though it’s still premature to rule him and Casemiro out of the game as yet.
Playing a quiet backroom role between the AIFF and CBF was Best-of-You, a Madrid headquartered sports management company which hosted the Blue Tigers’ visit for the Unity Cup at The Valley, London in May.
Speaking to National Herald, Anuj Kichlu, director & CEO of South Asia for the company, revealed: ‘’As of date, Neymar is unlikely to be part of the squad as he has already retired. Should that happen, it will be on the lines of Oliver Kahn’s send-off when he played a last game here along with Munich.’’
Asked how long the project was in the making, Kichlu said: ‘’Talks have been going on for the last three to four months with the AIFF president Kalyan Choubey meeting our Spanish counterparts on the sidelines of the Unity Cup last May in London. The Blue Tigers’ performance in the four-nation tournament — also comprising Nigeria, Jamaica and Zimbabwe — almost acted like a test case as to whether a top team can play us.’’
India had lost 2-0 to Jamaica and then 1-0 in a third place play-off to Zimbabwe, but Khalid Jameel’s boys made a match of it on both occasions.
The price tag for a visit by Brazil is prohibitive — though it is believed to be less than what it cost for the Messi jamboree. This will be the third match of Brazil’s tour in October FIFA window — with the first two friendlies against Australia on 25 and 29 September in Townsville and Brisbane, respectively. ‘’Both those matches will be held in Queensland at venues which will seat around 20-25,000 fans. In Kolkata, we hope to outdo both in one game,’’ the sports management official remarked.
Meanwhile, Subrata Paul, former international goalkeeper and director of National Teams at AIFF, tried to strike an upbeat note: ‘’For our national team players, this is far more than just another match. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the greatest footballing nations the game has ever known. Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers.’’