Save the date: Brazil to play India in a friendly on 3 October in Kolkata

There is some exciting news in store for Kolkata football fans – the eternal Selecao fans. Come 3rd October, five-time world champions Brazil will take on the Indian football team in a friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium.

While a news report from Brazil had been circulating about the possibility of a such a match for the past week, the visit has now been finalised between Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). This will be the third match of Brazil’s tour in October FIFA window – with the first two friendlies against Australia on 25 September and 29 in Townsville and Brisbane, respectively.

M. Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General, said: "To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football."