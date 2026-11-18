Indian football finally had something to cheer about on Tuesday evening, as a second-string Blue Tigers side showed character to rally from behind and beat Pakistan 2-1 in front of a hostile crowd in Dhaka, extending their SAFF Championship title streak to three consecutive editions.

However, what has also drawn attention is the sportsmanship displayed by the two arch-rivals, who exchanged handshakes and a guard of honour during the trophy presentation ceremony at the National Stadium.

The handshake, a customary gesture between sporting rivals, has suddenly become a contentious issue since the Indian cricket team decided to 'weaponise' it during the Asia Cup in Dubai in September 2025. Suryakumar Yadav, then India's T20 captain, refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Agha, at the toss in all three matches, including the final, with players from both teams following suit.

The gesture, widely believed to be a response to the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military stand-off between the two countries, appeared largely symbolic, given that both teams had already agreed to play each other on the cricket field. The practice later extended to women's cricket and the Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman last week, where the Indian colts' exuberant celebrations after defeating Pakistan in the final drew criticism even from former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.