SAFF football: India, Pakistan bring back grace with guard of honour after final
Naushad Moosa's boys show character to lift trophy in front of a conspicuously anti-India crowd in Dhaka
Indian football finally had something to cheer about on Tuesday evening, as a second-string Blue Tigers side showed character to rally from behind and beat Pakistan 2-1 in front of a hostile crowd in Dhaka, extending their SAFF Championship title streak to three consecutive editions.
However, what has also drawn attention is the sportsmanship displayed by the two arch-rivals, who exchanged handshakes and a guard of honour during the trophy presentation ceremony at the National Stadium.
The handshake, a customary gesture between sporting rivals, has suddenly become a contentious issue since the Indian cricket team decided to 'weaponise' it during the Asia Cup in Dubai in September 2025. Suryakumar Yadav, then India's T20 captain, refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Agha, at the toss in all three matches, including the final, with players from both teams following suit.
The gesture, widely believed to be a response to the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military stand-off between the two countries, appeared largely symbolic, given that both teams had already agreed to play each other on the cricket field. The practice later extended to women's cricket and the Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman last week, where the Indian colts' exuberant celebrations after defeating Pakistan in the final drew criticism even from former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.
It's in this context that such a gesture of sportsmanship won hearts and was lauded in the social media. Interestingly, it was the Indian coach Naushad Moosa and Pakistan captain Alamgir Ghazi who had spoken about restricting the rivalry to the pitch ahead of the final with Moosa remarking: "If needed, we would love to go and hug them".
It may be pointed out that the bar on handshakes seem to be restricted to cricket alone - which enjoys the highest number of eyeballs. The India and Pakistan teams have exchanged the gesture in hockey, volleyball and blind cricket as well.
Much to the credit of Moosa's boys (which travelled to Dhaka while their first choice team was in New Zealand), who were trailing 1-0 at halftime, not only they held on to eventually win the day - they also showed the maturity to play the perfect ambassadors of the game despite a partisan local crowd rooting for Bangladesh.
The volatile geopolitics of the region has led to a conspicuously anti-India mood in Bangladesh, but the Blue Tigers replied to it with grace. While the match itself saw a tough battle with no quarters given as Pakistan reduced to 10 men, defending champions India first formed a guard of honour for runners-up Pakistan as they walked up to the stage to receive their medals and trophy. Pakistan then returned the gesture by honouring the Indian players in the same manner.
SAFF 2026 awards
Most Valuable Player: Suhail Ahmad Bhat (India)
Top goalscorer: Suhail Ahmad Bhat (4 goals)
Best goalkeeper: Arsh Anwar Shaikh (India)