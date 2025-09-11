Let’s celebrate Indian football for now, says Dronacharya Armando Colaço

The streak of optimism around Indian football, in the wake of the Blue Tigers finishing with a bronze in the CAFA Nations Cup earlier this week, has Armando Colaço excited. The latest recipient of the Dronacharya Award in football earlier this year feels that given the current trend of results by the national teams, there are reasons for the Indian football fan to be upbeat.

Now 70, the Goan is a perfect example of been there, done that — having been at the helm of leading clubs and also in charge of the national team for a brief period in 2010-11. During his stint as national coach, Colaço had some impressive results, including a 2–1 victory over Qatar in a friendly at Doha. The same year, he guided India to a creditable 2–2 draw against the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifying match in Delhi.

Soon after receiving the Dronacharya — only the third football coach to receive this honour after Syed Nayeemuddin and Bimal Ghosh — Colaço rallied for Indian coaches for top jobs. ‘’I have been reading that Ghosh and I were responsible for the selection of Khalid Jamil as national coach after Manolo Marquez’s exit. It was actually a collective decision of the entire technical committee but yes, we did our bit to convince them that it’s high time we gave a break to a deserving Indian candidate,’’ he said.