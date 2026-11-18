The day after India’s date with the SAFF Championship 2026 in Dhaka, the Blue Tigers find themselves basking under media glare for all the right reasons. Suhail Ahmad Bhat, the 21-year-old combative forward from Jammu & Kashmir who emerged as the MVP of the tournament after being the topscorer with four goals, has emerged as their man of the moment.

‘’Winning the Golden Boot and being named the tournament MVP is a very proud and emotional moment for me. As a footballer, you dream of achieving these things, but to achieve them while representing your country makes it even more special,” he said.

Speaking to AIFF media from Dhaka, Suhail said: ‘’Coming from Kashmir, I know how much hard work, sacrifice and struggle it has taken to reach this stage. These individual awards mean a lot to me but winning India’s 10th SAFF title is the biggest achievement of all. Football is a team game and without my teammates, coaches and everyone who supported me, none of this would have been possible.’’