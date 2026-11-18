SAFF football: Meet Suhail, J&K lad who dazzled the brightest for India
I dedicate these achievements to my my people back home in Kashmir, says the MVP
The day after India’s date with the SAFF Championship 2026 in Dhaka, the Blue Tigers find themselves basking under media glare for all the right reasons. Suhail Ahmad Bhat, the 21-year-old combative forward from Jammu & Kashmir who emerged as the MVP of the tournament after being the topscorer with four goals, has emerged as their man of the moment.
‘’Winning the Golden Boot and being named the tournament MVP is a very proud and emotional moment for me. As a footballer, you dream of achieving these things, but to achieve them while representing your country makes it even more special,” he said.
Speaking to AIFF media from Dhaka, Suhail said: ‘’Coming from Kashmir, I know how much hard work, sacrifice and struggle it has taken to reach this stage. These individual awards mean a lot to me but winning India’s 10th SAFF title is the biggest achievement of all. Football is a team game and without my teammates, coaches and everyone who supported me, none of this would have been possible.’’
The title added another feather to his cap following his progression through the U16 and U23 setups before making his senior debut in June last year. ‘’I dedicate these achievements to my family, my people back home in Kashmir and everyone who believed in me,’’ said Suhail. “But for me, it was never about my individual performance. It was always about the team, the badge and making my country proud. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, and I'm still hungry for more.”
Last night, he rose to the occasion with an instinctive finish - finding the equaliser that brought Naushad Moosa’s side back into the contest. With India trailing at half-time against Pakistan, a red card left the opponents down to 10 - but Bhat let no pause rule, only instinct.
‘’All praise belongs to Allah. It was one of the most special moments of my career and I am grateful I could contribute when my country needed me the most. To score in a final while representing my nation is something I always dreamed of, but contributing to winning a trophy makes it even more special,” said the forward.
“When we were 0-1 down, I knew we had to believe in ourselves and keep fighting until the final whistle. So in the second half, the only thing on my mind was to give my everything for the nation.”
Suhail’s knack for stepping up when the team needed was evident throughout the team’s quest to retain the crown. He began the campaign with a brace against Pakistan in the opening fixture before converting a match-winning penalty against Maldives to send the Blue Tigers through to the last four as toppers. “It has been an unforgettable journey for me,’’ he said, before adding: ‘’Scoring twice against Pakistan in the opening game gave me a lot of confidence, and from that moment, I wanted to build on that momentum.’’