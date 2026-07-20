Ferran Torres’ golden thunder returns the World Cup to Spain

Ferran Torres etched his name into Spanish football folklore with a thunderous 106th-minute winner as Spain defeated 10-man Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim their second FIFA World Cup title on Sunday.

Sixteen years after Andrés Iniesta's immortal strike secured Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, Torres added another golden chapter, smashing home a first-time half-volley that finally beat Emiliano Martínez after 105 minutes of relentless Spanish pressure.

La Roja dominated throughout, firing 20 shots while controlling possession against the reigning champions, who failed to register a single attempt before Spain broke the deadlock. Argentina's task became even tougher when Enzo Fernández was sent off late in normal time after receiving a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Pau Cubarsí.

The victory cemented Spain's place in football history. They became the first nation to win both the European Championship and the FIFA World Cup twice in consecutive cycles, while also becoming the first World Cup winners to concede just one goal throughout the tournament.

For Lionel Messi and Argentina, the dream of another world title ended despite the captain finishing the tournament with eight goals and four assists. The 39-year-old was largely neutralised by Spain's disciplined display, while Martínez's 11-save performance merely delayed the inevitable.