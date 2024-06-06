Sunil Chhetri, the Atlas who held Indian football aloft, retires

Towards the later stages of his playing career, Sunil Chhetri often exhorted Indian fans to turn up at the stadium to provide moral support to the Blue Tigers in different competitions.

This Thursday, 6 June, it was a 58,000-plus crowd that spontaneously turned out at the cavernous Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, to watch the Pied Piper of Indian football one last time — in his blue shirt, playing against Kuwait in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, his last match before his retirement.

The match ended in a hard-fought, often physical, goalless draw — which jeopardises India’s goal of reaching a historic third round, but it is clear that football in India will have to walk miles to get to another crowd-puller of Chhetri's calibre.