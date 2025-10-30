Super Cup: No sponsors as Md Sporting officials fund trip on their own

A pan-Indian following, alongwith a 134-year-old history, should have worked as an asset for Mohammedan Sporting Club of Kolkata in trying to market itself. The reality, of course, is far from so as the black-and-white brigade are struggling with crippling financial woes for the whole of this year – with the club’s top brass toying with the idea of even closing down their operations.

The news of their participation in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 in Goa after much dithering, where they will take on Sunil Chhetri’s start-studded Bengaluru FC in the opener on Thursday, may have come as a relief for the fans – but only just. The whole of this year has seen Sporting hurtling from one crisis to another as unpaid dues kept piling up and the top officials finally coughed up nearly Rs 25 lakhs from their own pockets to organise the trip.

Pleading helplessness, Mohammed Qamaruddin, Working President of the club told the National Herald: ‘’We have appealed to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal, twice to help us find a sponsor and hope to se light at the end of the tunnel soon. For now, we need at least to the tune of Rs 17 crores to meet the financial liabilities like coach and players’ payments, get a three-season FIFA transfer ban lifted so that we can prepare for the Tier I league (erstwhile Indian Super League) as and when it starts.’’