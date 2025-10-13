Mohammedan Sporting: Will historic club be forced to shut shop?

The euphoria among Mohammedan Sporting fans about a year ago — when it was set to make its ISL debut and had a ‘home ground’ allotted in the southern fringes of Kolkata — seems like a mirage now. A myriad of problems — ranging from a massive cash crunch to a FIFA transfer ban — has aggravated the situation to such an extent that the 134-year-old club is contemplating closing down operations.

The top brass of the club on Sunday sent an appeal to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, updating her about the current situation and candidly admitting that time is fast running out. It’s now a matter of survival as after skipping the ongoing IFA Shield, the black-and-white brigade is planning to play in the Super Cup, the so called All India Football Federation (AIFF) season-opener from 25 October in Goa, but hasn’t even begun preparations.

Speaking to National Herald, club general-secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed Raju admitted that they had appealed to the chief minister for help in finding a financier, but what’s coming in the way is low investor confidence, perhaps understandable as any new stakeholder has to take care of existing financial liabilities of around Rs 20 crore on different counts.

This includes unpaid bills to Russian coach Andrey Chernyshov who left in January this year, players who have approached FIFA, and other vendors. The unpaid salaries of players and coach have now resulted in a three-window transfer ban, which means the team is not in a position to cobble together a decent line-up for the Tier-I league (ISL) if they are allowed to play.