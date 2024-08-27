ISL 2024–25: Big break for Mohammedan Sporting to rebuild the enduring brand

The entry of Mohammedan Sporting in the Indian Super League (ISL) for its 2024–25 season gives the century-old club the break they had been looking for to return to the big leagues.

After wallowing in the lower tiers of club football in Kolkata for years, the club with one of the biggest fan bases in the country — not to speak of overseas — now has a stellar chance to reposition itself as the third pillar of the Big Three in football city.

The writing was on the wall when the black-and-white shirts became the I-League champions a few months back, but the ISL formally announced only last Saturday, 24 August, that the Mohammedans will be a part of the elite league, which will now have 13 teams going forward into its 11th edition.

This is a feather in Kolkata's cap as well, as it becomes the only city to have a triumvirate of clubs in the league that matters most.

It's also a throwback to the days when, along with the Kolkata derby of Mohun Bagan (Super Giant) versus East Bengal, their face-offs against Mohammedan Sporting was billed as a ‘mini derby’, generating huge passion and excitement in the fans.

It’s an X-factor that the ISL can do with, too, as it has been running on a low battery over the last few seasons, with no title sponsors last year after Hero Honda’s pullout and Viacom 18, the broadcasting arm of the Reliance Group, stepping in for the live coverage.