Mohammedan Sporting: Eid ushers in double delight for fans this year

For more than a decade now, one has rarely seen jubilant Mohammedan Sporting supporters thronging the terraces at Kolkata's iconic Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly Salt Lake Stadium. They have had little to cheer about. All that changed on Saturday, 13 April as it was yesterday once more, with a more than 25,000-strong crowd cheering them on as Andrey Chernyshov’s side lifted its first-ever I-League trophy.

It was as poignant a moment in Indian football history as they come, to see the 133-year-old club, older even than FIFA, with an enviable legacy to boot, manage to turn the corner after losing its status as the third arm of the Kolkata ‘Big Three’.

From being down in the dumps at the end of the 2013-14 season when the black-and-white brigade were relegated to the second tier of the I-League, it has bounced back in style to earn a promotion to the elite Indian Super League (ISL) for the 2024-25 season.

‘’Mohammedan Sporting’s promotion to the ISL by virtue of being the I-League 2023-24 champion is a big positive for Indian football. This is a club older even than FIFA. Given its dedicated fan base across the country, Mohammedan Sporting’s entry into the ISL will certainly do good for India’s top league and bring spectators to the ground,’’ All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Choubey said.

A great advertisement for the football heritage of the City of Joy — the only city to boast three clubs in the marquee league, with Sporting now joining Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal.

There is, however, a catch: with no relegation still in place in the ISL, the black-and-white brigade is required to fork out a hefty license fee to make the grade as well as raise the team budget at least four-fold (from around Rs 12 crore annually for I-League) to build a competitive side. The hunt is already on for sponsors, and according to media reports, current investor Bunkerhill Group is in talks with a foreign investor.