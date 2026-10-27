U15 World Cup: Coach Bibiano wants his boys to improve in next round

India U15 men’s team, having started their campaign in the opening round of the FIFA U15 World Cup in Baku on a promising note, want to learn from their mistakes and perform even better in the second phase which gets underway on Wednesday. Bibiano Fernandes’s boys will take on Honduras in the Round of 32 of Tier C tomorrow (1 pm IST).

They finished third in Group K with 10 points from five matches, recording three wins, one draw and one defeat. The Blue Colts will now compete in Tier C, which determines positions 65 to 96 as the tournament continues with all participating teams playing through to the final matchday.

The winner of India vs Honduras clash will progress to face the winner of the match-up between France and Trinidad and Tobago later in the evening (7:45 p.m.). Meanwhile, the respective losing sides will drop to the 81st-96th place bracket and play each other at the same time.

“It’s been a great learning experience for all of us,’’ head coach Fernandes told AIFF media. ‘’This U15 World Cup is about understanding whether we can compete at this level and I'm proud of the way the boys have competed in the first round, showing great character and belief,” he said.