United States launches FIFA PASS for World Cup visa rush

At the same time, Washington has been keen to stress that speed will not come at the cost of scrutiny. “At the visa appointment, the applicant must show they qualify for the visa and plan to follow our laws and leave at the end of the tournament,” the official said, underlining that “America’s safety and the security of our borders will ALWAYS come first”.

To meet the anticipated rush, the State Department is deploying more than 500 additional consular staff worldwide to process FIFA World Cup 2026 visa applications. Officials said these reinforcements will operate under the same rigorous security standards applied to all visa applicants, even as processing capacity is scaled up.

The department has also made strides in cutting visa wait times globally. According to the senior official, more than 80 per cent of countries now offer US visitor visa interview appointments within 60 days — a marked improvement from earlier backlogs that had plagued travellers.

Fans planning to attend the tournament have been urged to apply as early as possible in their country of nationality or residence, with the State Department directing applicants to a dedicated FIFA World Cup 26 visa information portal on its official website.

Officials said the combined impact of FIFA PASS, additional staffing and shorter interview wait times is intended to deliver a smooth, secure and fan-friendly World Cup, while ensuring strict adherence to US immigration laws.

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on 11 June and will be the organisation’s most expansive tournament yet. Featuring 48 national teams, the competition will span multiple host cities, with 11 US cities staging 78 matches, including the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament marks the first time the World Cup will be shared by three countries and the first to adopt an expanded 48-team format — a scale that promises both unprecedented spectacle and an influx of visiting fans unlike any before.

