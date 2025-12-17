FIFA unveils $60 ‘supporter entry’ tickets after backlash over 2026 World Cup prices

World Cup organisers on Tuesday announced a new cut-price ticket category for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, following a sharp backlash from fans over what were described as “extortionate” ticket prices.

In a statement, FIFA said it had created a limited “Supporter Entry Tier” priced at $60 (around €51) for all 104 matches, including the final. The governing body said the initiative was aimed at easing the burden on travelling supporters following their national teams.

“The Supporter Entry Tier is designed to further support travelling fans following their national teams across the tournament,” FIFA said.

According to FIFA, the $60 tickets will be reserved for fans of qualified teams and will account for 10 per cent of each national federation’s ticket allocation. National associations have been asked to ensure that the tickets are allocated to “loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams”.

The move comes after criticism from fan groups, particularly Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which last week called the original pricing structure “astronomical” and a “monumental betrayal” of World Cup traditions. FSE had said ticket prices for 2026 were nearly five times higher than those at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Responding to FIFA’s announcement, FSE said the concession did not go far enough.