FIFA unveils $60 ‘supporter entry’ tickets after backlash over 2026 World Cup prices
Cut-price category to cover all 104 matches, but fan groups say move falls short and benefits only a limited number of supporters
World Cup organisers on Tuesday announced a new cut-price ticket category for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, following a sharp backlash from fans over what were described as “extortionate” ticket prices.
In a statement, FIFA said it had created a limited “Supporter Entry Tier” priced at $60 (around €51) for all 104 matches, including the final. The governing body said the initiative was aimed at easing the burden on travelling supporters following their national teams.
“The Supporter Entry Tier is designed to further support travelling fans following their national teams across the tournament,” FIFA said.
According to FIFA, the $60 tickets will be reserved for fans of qualified teams and will account for 10 per cent of each national federation’s ticket allocation. National associations have been asked to ensure that the tickets are allocated to “loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams”.
The move comes after criticism from fan groups, particularly Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which last week called the original pricing structure “astronomical” and a “monumental betrayal” of World Cup traditions. FSE had said ticket prices for 2026 were nearly five times higher than those at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Responding to FIFA’s announcement, FSE said the concession did not go far enough.
“While we welcome FIFA’s seeming recognition of the damage its original plans were to cause, the revisions do not go far enough,” the group said. It described the move as an “appeasement tactic” prompted by global backlash.
FSE noted that, based on current allocations, only a few hundred fans per match per team would benefit from the $60 tickets, while the majority of supporters would still face significantly higher prices. The group also criticised the absence of specific provisions for supporters with disabilities and their companions.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed those concerns, welcoming the introduction of cheaper tickets but urging FIFA to go further.
“I welcome FIFA’s announcement of some lower priced supporters tickets,” Starmer said in a post on X. “But I encourage FIFA to do more to make tickets more affordable so that the World Cup doesn’t lose touch with the genuine supporters who make the game so special.”
FIFA also said that fans who purchase knockout-stage tickets but see their team eliminated earlier will have administrative fees waived when refunds are processed.
The announcement comes amid what FIFA described as “extraordinary global demand”, with around 20 million ticket requests already submitted. The first draw for tickets across all price categories is scheduled for January 13.
The 2026 tournament will be the largest World Cup to date, featuring 48 teams and hosted across three countries.
