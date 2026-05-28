Unity Cup: Blue Tigers lose to Jamaica, face Zimbabwe next for third place

The Blue Tigers will have to vie for the third place in the four-nation Unity Cup in London after they suffered a 2-0 loss to a higher ranked Jamaica in the semi-finals at The Valley on Wednesday. They will take on Zimbabwe, who lost the other semi-final to Nigeria, for a podium finish on 30 May (Saturday) at 7 pm IST.

Ranked 136 in the world, India started as underdogs against the Caribbeans – who fielded an young team here but were still strong enough to win the day. Courtney Clarke’s stunning early strike in the eighth minute and Kaheim Dixon’s solo effort in the 78th minute ensured the Reggae Boyz marched into the final.

Khalid Jamil’s men, who were playing their first match on British soil since 2002, could hardly settle into rhythm as Jamaica struck early. A quick Jamaican counter sliced through India’s shape in the eighth minute, forcing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into a sharp save from a tight angle. The danger was far from over as India failed to clear their lines and Clarke intercepted a loose pass before scoring in emphatic fashion. He shifted the ball onto his right foot before unleashing a breathtaking strike into the top-right corner beyond Sandhu’s desperate dive.

Jamaica, placed 71st in the FIFA rankings, continued to attack, stretching the Indian defence through the wings and exploiting spaces with alarming ease. Dixon nearly doubled the advantage in the 17th minute when he burst through on goal, but Sandhu stood tall and made a brave stop to keep India alive.