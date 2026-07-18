WC final: Who will win the key battle of midfield – Rodri or Enzo Fernandez ?

It will be a battle between the streetfighter mentality of defending champions Argentina and the magic of their leader Lionel Messi against the tactical finesse of Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. The 2024 European champions are the bookmakers’ favourites after the way they dismantled the mighty France in the semi-finals, but Argentina’s never-say-die spirit in the knockout stages make them really dangerous opponents.

There will be, meanwhile, many a personal duel at the Metlife Stadium which can decide the course of the match. We cherry-pick three out of them which may make a difference:

Leo Messi vs Aymeric Laporte

Messi may have turned 39 just over a fortnight ago, but his mesmerising match-winning ability remains undiminished. The Argentina superstar leads the adidas Golden Boot race with eight goals and has already become the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer. He is also on top of the creativity standings in the newly launched FIFA Power rankings. Messi has provided four assists so far - with two of those helping Argentina mount a stunning late comeback to beat England in the semi-finals.

If Spain can limit Messi’s influence, it could go a long way to La Roja winning their second World Cup and Laporte will be among those faced with the onerous task. The Athletic Bilbao player has been in supreme form and has formed a rock-solid centre-back partnership with 19-year-old Pau Cubarsi. A measure of their solidity at the back can be gauged from the fact that Spain have conceded just one goal in their seven matches so far - with Laporte’s composure and authority a key factor behind their outstanding record.

Rodri v Enzo Fernandez

Two midfield generals are primed to go head-to-head to wrest control of the middle third of the ground. Rodri, the Spanish captain and a pivot in Pepe Guardiola’s arsenal for years, had been at his dominant best at this World Cup – particularly in the France game. He has helped La Roja control matches with his laser-like distribution: no player at the competition has completed more than his 648 passes where he boasts an accuracy rate of 93 per cent, according to FIFA.com.