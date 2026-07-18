WC final: Who will win the key battle of midfield – Rodri or Enzo Fernandez ?
WC final: Who will win the key battle of midfield – Rodri or Enzo Fernandez ?
It will be a battle between the streetfighter mentality of defending champions Argentina and the magic of their leader Lionel Messi against the tactical finesse of Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. The 2024 European champions are the bookmakers’ favourites after the way they dismantled the mighty France in the semi-finals, but Argentina’s never-say-die spirit in the knockout stages make them really dangerous opponents.
There will be, meanwhile, many a personal duel at the Metlife Stadium which can decide the course of the match. We cherry-pick three out of them which may make a difference:
Leo Messi vs Aymeric Laporte
Messi may have turned 39 just over a fortnight ago, but his mesmerising match-winning ability remains undiminished. The Argentina superstar leads the adidas Golden Boot race with eight goals and has already become the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer. He is also on top of the creativity standings in the newly launched FIFA Power rankings. Messi has provided four assists so far - with two of those helping Argentina mount a stunning late comeback to beat England in the semi-finals.
If Spain can limit Messi’s influence, it could go a long way to La Roja winning their second World Cup and Laporte will be among those faced with the onerous task. The Athletic Bilbao player has been in supreme form and has formed a rock-solid centre-back partnership with 19-year-old Pau Cubarsi. A measure of their solidity at the back can be gauged from the fact that Spain have conceded just one goal in their seven matches so far - with Laporte’s composure and authority a key factor behind their outstanding record.
Rodri v Enzo Fernandez
Two midfield generals are primed to go head-to-head to wrest control of the middle third of the ground. Rodri, the Spanish captain and a pivot in Pepe Guardiola’s arsenal for years, had been at his dominant best at this World Cup – particularly in the France game. He has helped La Roja control matches with his laser-like distribution: no player at the competition has completed more than his 648 passes where he boasts an accuracy rate of 93 per cent, according to FIFA.com.
His athleticism has also been on show with his total distance covered of 83,802 metres another tournament high. His uncanny ability to make crucial interventions to stop opposition attacks, meanwhile, is underlined by the fact he leads the defending category in the Power Rankings.
Rodri will aim to dictate the tempo of the final but will be up against a ferocious competitor in Fernandez. Having won the FIFA Young Player Award at Qatar 2022, the 25-year-old Argentine has again shone on the world stage. The diminutive Fernandez works tirelessly off the ball and has repeatedly won back possession for his team – his 43 forced turnovers are more than any other Argentina player.
Fernandez has also chipped with vital goals during the knockout phase. First, he popped up with a stoppage-time header to complete Argentina’s remarkable last-16 comeback win over Egypt. When La Albiceleste’s dreams of a title defence looked to be fading against England in the semi-final, Fernandez powered home a fabulous 85th-minute equaliser.
Lamine Yamal vs Nicolas Tagliafico
The Barcelona star headed World Cup after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and while he may not have hit top gear yet, there are signs he could be peaking at the perfect time. Yamal’s pace and movement led to the penalty which gave Spain the lead in their semi-final against France and he looked extremely sharp throughout. The right winger’s imagination and guile, meanwhile, is highlighted by the fact he is sixth in the Power Rankings for creativity.
Argentina left-back Tagliafico will, meanwhile, aim to curtail Yamal’s mazy runs on the right flank. The Lyon man had been a survivor of the World Cup-winning side of Qatar 2022 and has again proved his worth in North America. A true team player, Tagliafico is a strong one-on-one defender and possesses impressive tactical awareness. The 33-year-old has won 82 caps for his country and played 120 minutes of their last final against France. His experience of winning in the biggest game of all will surely be invaluable when he faces up with Yamal & Co in New York New Jersey.