No phone calls to guru La Fuente for Scaloni until final

Luis de la Fuente and Lionel Scaloni — the rival coaches in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final — are almost a study in contrasts. The 65-year-old de la Fuente, dapper and inscrutable, looks every inch the football guru, while the World Cup-winning Argentine — casually dressed and often animated — looks fit enough to take part in a seniors' match at any time.

The relationship between the two, that of mentor and student, is no longer much of a secret. While de la Fuente was Scaloni's primary instructor during the latter's Pro Licence coaching course in Madrid in 2017, the Argentine's ties with Spain extend well beyond coaching badges. He spent several seasons plying his trade at Deportivo La Coruna, Racing Santander and Mallorca, and met his Spanish wife Elisa there in 2008.

"Luis has been a huge help to those of us who did the coaching course in Las Rozas. I've had chats with him and I wish him all the best," Scaloni said during Argentina's Copa America campaign in 2024 — the continental triumph that added another feather to his cap after Qatar 2022.

Acknowledging that he would be rooting for Spain at Euro 2024, which coincided with the Copa America, Scaloni said: "I want Spain to do well (at the Euros). He helped us lads who did the (coaching) course in Las Rozas a great deal. I like the way he manages things and how the players give their all for him."