Messi-Yamal’s first meeting goes viral again on the eve of final

Photos of a 19-year-old Lionel Messi cradling and bathing a five-month-old Lamine Yamal first resurfaced two years ago during Euro 2024, captivating football fans worldwide. Now, as defending champions Argentina prepare to face Spain in the World Cup final in two days, the iconic images are once again breaking the internet.

Call it serendipity, but the first meeting between football’s reigning deity and one of the biggest challengers to the throne took place 19 years ago, in 2007, in the away dressing room at Camp Nou. Messi was just one World Cup away from becoming a global icon and was beginning to make his mark for Barcelona. Lamine’s parents — Morocco-born Mounir Nasraoui and Equatorial Guinea-born Sheila Ebana — got the opportunity to have a photo session of their eldest child with a “Barcelona first-team player”.

Lamine’s parents had entered a raffle run by Catalan newspaper Sport in partnership with Barcelona’s shirt sponsor and international children’s charity UNICEF, and Lamine’s photo was among the winners. “I had no idea it was Lamine in the photo until one of my friends called me in 2024 and told me his father had posted it on Instagram,” said Joan Monfort, the photographer who captured the timeless images.