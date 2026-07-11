WC quarters: Dream of back-to-back titles still distant for magical Messi

The record which beckons Lionel Messi – ahead of gritty quarter final opponents (Switzerland) on Sunday morning IST – is that of Pele’s feat of winning back-to-back World Cups. But then, the ‘King’ was 17 and 21, respectively, at the time of his conquests in 1958 and 1962 before adding a third one in 1970.

Diego Maradona, the man who inspired Messi’s generation of footballers in his own country, made the 1986 World Cup his own at the age of 26 – a benchmark when a footballer is supposed to be at his peak. Four years later, he plodded along with a niggle and an average team to the threshold of doing an encore before Andreas Brehme’s penalty knocked Maradona’s dream over in the final. Neither of the two Colossus of the game, hence, won their first trophy at 35 years – that too in one’s fifth appearance - and again looked capable of retaining it four years later despite being a doubtful starter.

While one will know only on 19 July as to whether Messi will be the last man standing, the most amazing aspect of his story in the ongoing World Cup is that of his longevity and hunger. If one thought that the long serving Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni would be content to use him sparingly – and that too in tight matches – then the genius from Rosario surprised all and sundry with his game time across the five matches so far. The two games where he was not on the pitch fulltime were in the group stages: being substituted in the 80th minute against Algeria after completing a hattrick and against Jordan, when he struck after coming in as a substitute.