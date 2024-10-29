Who can cure Man United’s ills: A former great or a seasoned manager?

Do great footballers necessarily make good managers? Historically speaking, there have been no clear-cut answers to this. While you have a Johan Cruyff and Zinedine Zidane riding the crest, there are several examples ranging from modest success to failures at the other end of the spectrum.

The latest big name to join the bandwagon is Ruud van Nistelrooy, the lethal Dutch No. 9 of the turn of the millennium, who took charge of Manchester United on an interim basis after the departure of compatriot Erik ten Hag on Monday, 28 October. The shaven-headed Dutchman had the axe hanging on him for most of the past two seasons, but the proverbial last straw was the current streak of only one win in the past eight games across all competitions — not to speak of the multiple champions languishing at 14th place on the Premier League table.

It’s been 11 years since the Red Devils last won the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson, and the best that Van Nistelrooy — 11th on the club’s all-time scorers’ list, with 150 goals across all competitions — can hope to do is to bring a turnaround to their performance graph.

Mind you, he was not thrust into the role overnight. Van Nistelrooy was wooed from his position of head coach at PSV Eindhoven last summer as the assistant manager to Ten Hag. A little Dutch connection was created with Rene Hake, a former head coach of Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles, also being roped in as a deputy; but it failed to stem the rot for one of the most widely followed clubs in the world.

Zidane, Xavi linked

Given his own stature as a United legend, it should be easier for the 48-year-old van Nistelrooy to earn the respect of Bruno Fernandes & Co. — but then, he is reportedly not keen to take over Ten Hag’s position as a permanent manager, as he feels it would be tantamount to a betrayal of his friend.