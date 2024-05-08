Erik Ten Hag: Why is he the Man United manager everyone loves to hate?

Who has been Manchester United’s most hated manager in the last decade or so? Ever since the mighty Sir Alex Ferguson walked away in 2013 after 26 glorious years, the Red Devils have ushered in eight coaches in 11 years — with tenures ranging from more than two years, like a larger-than-life Jose Mourinho or Erik ten Hag, to even a month (former stars like Ryan Giggs or Michael Carrick).

However, none seemed to have generated the kind of angst among fans and former players-turned-TV pundits alike as Dutchman Ten Hag, something which has boiled over with their 4-0 rout to lowly Crystal Palace in their last game.

"I’ve said for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job, I’ve been saying it for ages and ages," former Man U and England striker Michael Owen fumed. "He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season."

Owen, of course, is not alone in this. The 13-time Premier League winners, who find themselves in eighth position in the league now and could be headed for their lowest finish ever until things improve dramatically in the last three games, have turned into a pale shadow of themselves.

The last premiership crown came in Sir Alex’s farewell year, but ever since then, the team has been struggling to play catch-up with forces like neighbours Manchester City, Chelsea, and a resurgent Liverpool.