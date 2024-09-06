Who is Kiyan Nassiri, the new Blue Tiger with a famous surname?
The son of Jamshed Nassiri, famous Iranian striker in Kolkata football, looking to create his own identity
When the AIFF (All India Football Federation) announced Kiyan Nassiri’s name as a part of the national roster for the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, it made heads turn. Yes, the 23-year-old with a famous surname is the son of fabled Iranian striker Jamshed who ruled Kolkata football in 1980s – but Kiyan is a little more than just that.
“People are always putting pressure on me because of the family I am from,’’ remarked Kiyan at his first media interaction as a Blue Tiger in Hyderabad on Friday. Jamshed Nassiri, the curly haired goal poacher, formed an awesome combination with playmaker and friend Majid Baskar in East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting colours in the 1980s – striking terror with his precision inside the penalty box.
Jamshed plied his trade much longer than Majid – the latter being infinitely more talented but falling to errant ways – and later settled down to life in Kolkata. Answering to an obvious question, he said: ‘’You know your father has done this, your father has done that, but I never let it affect me. I am trying to find my own rhythm. I won’t say I’m trying to do that. I’ve been doing that my whole life.”
It was back in January 2022 that Kiyan first made the Indian football fraternity sit up with a hattrick for Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal in the Indian Super League in a second half blitz. Till then, Kiyan had been among the aspiring juniors warming the benches of the maroon-and-green outfit since 2019.
How does it feel to rub shoulders with the big names of Indian football? “I’m just happy to be here, honestly. It’s my first camp, and I was very excited when my name came up,” said Kiyan. “If the coach feels the time is right to give me my first cap, I’ll be ready to take it. But even if it doesn’t come, I just want to enjoy training with the 25 best players in the country. If I work hard, there will be more chances ahead.”
India, who opened their campaign with a lacklusture goalless draw against Mauritius, will next play Syria in the final match of the Intercontinental Cup on 9 September.
While Kiyan is new to the national team environment, there are plenty of familiar faces to make him feel at home.
“When I first came to the camp, I thought maybe not going to be as familiar an experience. But I realized very quickly that I’m gelling with the boys in the team,” said Kiyan. “Even those who I’ve known as my rivals from other clubs all these years come around to help you in every little way you can imagine. It’s a very special environment. I am very happy that it’s like this.”
Having started his journey in his hometown Kolkata in Mohammedan Sporting as a teenager, he moved to Mohun Bagan where he spent the last five years. Finally, he has taken the plunge to move out of what he calls his ‘comfort zone’ and switch to Chennaiyin FC – for whom he gets a chance to impress more in the upcoming season of ISL.
“I’ve just made a big switch in my club career. All these years, I’ve played from the comforts of my home in Kolkata, but I felt that it’s now time for me to get out of my familiar comfort zone and learn new things,” he said.
“It’s a bit daunting to step out of your home for the first time, but I am focussed on working hard and improving myself. “I need to score more goals, provide more assists and do well collectively at a club level to get more shots at international football,” added Kiyan. The youngster certainly has a mature head on his shoulders.
