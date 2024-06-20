Why Euro 2024 will be the popular choice over Copa America this year?

There are many more sleepless nights (and early mornings) ahead for the football fans over the next three weeks. On Tuesday night, they stayed up to watch Cristiano Ronaldo engage in his last dance as Portugal rallied to put it past the Czech Republic 2-1 in Euro 2024, while his biggest rival Lionel Messi will lead Argentina’s title defence in Copa America against Canada in the wee hours of Friday, 20 June.

No doubt, it doesn’t get any bigger than this since the Euro and the Copa started coinciding ever since the pandemic pushed both the marquee events to be held in 2021 and then again this year after a three-year cycle. It’s too much on the plate for a football fan alright, not to speak of the potential commercial opportunities missed if they had been held in alternate years like in the past – but no one is complaining.

The problem, however, lies elsewhere. The simultaneous staging of the two continental showpieces have – truth be told – devalued the Copa to a great deal in the eyes of the neutral fan for a number of reasons. While Euro, where the field has been increased to 24 teams from 16 since 2016, has virtually become a brand which resembles the World Cup without Argentina and Brazil – Copa has become a two-horse race and are left to fight it’s own battle despite a history of over 100 years.

What is it that makes the Euros stand head and shoulders above the Copa in the context of recent times? Before moving to the economics of the sport which is now so Europe-centric, one must doff a hat to the level playing field that Euro is where there are virtually no easy games. A few examples of the ongoing competition in Germany will illustrate the point – Slovakia, ranked 48th in the world, stunned third ranked Belgium 1-0 the other day while Georgia, playing in their first major tournament, looked much more impressive than the scoreline of their 3-1 defeat to Turkey suggests.