World Cup diary: Meet Jonathon David, another hat-trick hero after Messi

The World Cup has a knack for producing unlikely heroes. This time, it was Canada's Jonathan David, who struck the host nation's first-ever World Cup hat-trick to secure its maiden victory at the tournament. The treble also propelled him to the top of the scoring charts with three goals, level with the great Lionel Messi.

He was instrumental in Canada's emphatic 6-0 rout of Qatar in Group B, a result that put the co-hosts in a strong position to reach the knockout stage. There was another notable milestone for the 26-year-old: he became the first Juventus player to score a World Cup hat-trick since Italy's Paolo Rossi achieved the feat against Brazil in 1982.

What made the victory even more significant for Canada was that it came in their eighth World Cup match, ending a long wait for a first-ever win on football's biggest stage. The magnitude of the achievement was still sinking in for the players.

"This result, this team — it means everything," David told FIFA.com. "Obviously, we had the chance to play in the World Cup before, but we didn't win a game and didn't get a point. In our first game here, we got a point, and now we have a win. That's a great step for what we can do going forward."

“What we’re trying to do and what this result means is that we can change the image of football in Canada.”