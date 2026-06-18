World Cup diary: Haitian hero recalls moment of glory against Brazil
Neymar trains for a while before Brazil's second group game, but unlikely to play the match
The name of James Marcelin is not expected to ring a bell, but the Haiti footballer walked into the history books when he scored against the Samba Boys back in 2016. As the two teams clash on the morning (6.00 am IST) of Saturday, 20 June in five-time champions Brazil’s must-win game, Marcelin still can’t get over memories of his strike at the centenary edition of the Copa America, even even though his country lost 7-1.
Now retired, Marcelin is savouring the ongoing global showpiece as a fan. He hung up his boots in 2019, having called time on his playing days after a spell with Canadian club Edmonton, but the Brazil vs Haiti fixture will resonate strongly with him when the teams meet in their second Group C outing.
“It was incredible,” Marcelin told Fifa.com in an exclusive interview. “Playing at the Copa America for the first time already meant a lot. It was fantastic to become the first player to score for Haiti in the competition in the last match between the two countries. I could never have imagined it.
The match had long been beyond the Haitians’ grasp by the time he struck, with Brazil five goals ahead in its group stage meeting at the Copa América Centenario. Then midway through the second half, Duckens Nazon’s first-time effort forced Alisson into a save. Marcelin reacted quickest, turning in the rebound to claim a unique place in Haitian football folklore.
Another past meeting that Marcellin recalls is a friendly in 2004 dubbed the ‘match for peace’. Just two years after winning the World Cup in Korea/Japan, Brazil travelled to Port-au-Prince to take part in a friendly match with a message. Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos and Adriano were among the stars who took part in the initiative aimed at reducing armed violence. Ronaldinho worked his magic with a hat-trick while Roger Flores added a brace and Nilmar rounded off a 6-0 rout.
Marcelin was 18 at the time and had not yet taken his international bow but he witnessed the excitement that swept through the streets on the western side of Hispaniola. “I watched the game on TV as a kid,” he recalled. “It was a special occasion. They wanted to play that match to promote peace in the country, as Haiti was going through a turbulent time — that made it even more meaningful. There were tanks in the streets and everything. It was insane!”
Now back on the global stage for the first time in 52 years, Haiti faces a difficult task in Group C. It began its campaign with a 1-0 against Scotland but will nevertheless have taken heart from its performance against Steve Clarke’s side. The Seleção, meanwhile, are also in need of the three points after a hard-fought draw with Morocco.
The odds may be against them, but Marcelin believes Haiti can still make its mark. “I hope they do the country proud and perform well,” he said. “It’s a tough group for Haiti, but anything can happen in football.”
Neymar back in practice
Neymar, who had been out for a month with a right calf injury, joined his Brazil teammates briefly for the first time during this World Cup at their practice on Wednesday in Morristown, New Jersey. Team sources, however, say that the star will not be part of the match against Haiti.
He came out onto the pitch on Wednesday along with a number of teammates and joked with members of the media, saying ‘’Did you miss me?’’
After some initial work with the team, Neymar moved back to the sidelines to continue with individual work alongside Brazil team coaches.