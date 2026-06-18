World Cup diary: Haitian hero recalls moment of glory against Brazil

The name of James Marcelin is not expected to ring a bell, but the Haiti footballer walked into the history books when he scored against the Samba Boys back in 2016. As the two teams clash on the morning (6.00 am IST) of Saturday, 20 June in five-time champions Brazil’s must-win game, Marcelin still can’t get over memories of his strike at the centenary edition of the Copa America, even even though his country lost 7-1.

Now retired, Marcelin is savouring the ongoing global showpiece as a fan. He hung up his boots in 2019, having called time on his playing days after a spell with Canadian club Edmonton, but the Brazil vs Haiti fixture will resonate strongly with him when the teams meet in their second Group C outing.

“It was incredible,” Marcelin told Fifa.com in an exclusive interview. “Playing at the Copa America for the first time already meant a lot. It was fantastic to become the first player to score for Haiti in the competition in the last match between the two countries. I could never have imagined it.