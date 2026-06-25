World Cup diary: Meet Kerim from Bosnia, an 18-year-old making waves

How did it all happen? Kerim received the ball with three opponents around him, but wriggled free, skipped past another defender and then unleashed a brilliant right-footed finish beyond goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada, who was left with no chance. It was a jaw-dropping piece of individual brilliance that would have done any of the game's biggest stars proud.

Though Kerim was visibly moved after the match, he also displayed a sense of composure and an understanding of the bigger picture. "We made our fans very proud. To be Bosnian is something special. We're very happy with what we've achieved, and I think we've repaid the love everyone has shown us," he said.

“I dedicate the goal to my parents, because they are always there for me. It makes me really happy that I thought of them straight after I scored,” the winger added.

The youngster’s talent had been a talking point in football circles for some time, and he had already caught the eye with excellent performances against Wales and Italy in the UEFA play-offs for this World Cup. Coach Sergej Barbarez, meanwhile, was also effusive about his young talent: “It’s a wonderful thing when you have a player that young and you know what they’re capable of. We’ve waited a long time for him to be ready and we’ll do everything we can to make sure the pressure doesn’t get to him. There is a lot expected of him. We have plenty of talented young players and I believe our team is going to be even better in the future.”