World Cup diary: Meet Kerim from Bosnia, an 18-year-old making waves
We made our fans very proud, he says after becoming eighth youngest goalgetter with a stunner against Qatar
Believe it or not, Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is not the only 18-year-old turning heads at this World Cup. Bosnia and Herzegovina's Kerim Alajbegovic joined the spotlight on Wednesday night, becoming one of the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history when he netted a stunning strike in his country's 3-1 victory over Qatar at Seattle Stadium.
The win leaves Bosnia and Herzegovina with four points and a chance of progressing, enough for a third-place finish in the group. However, they will have to wait and see whether that tally is sufficient to secure a spot in the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.
Named Superior Player of the Match, the baby-faced Kerim admitted the goal would remain an unforgettable moment in his career. Speaking to FIFA's media team afterwards, he said: "I think it was a pretty good goal, to be honest, and to score like that in my first World Cup at my age, well, it's incredible. I'm really happy and grateful for that. It's something I could never have imagined."
How did it all happen? Kerim received the ball with three opponents around him, but wriggled free, skipped past another defender and then unleashed a brilliant right-footed finish beyond goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada, who was left with no chance. It was a jaw-dropping piece of individual brilliance that would have done any of the game's biggest stars proud.
Though Kerim was visibly moved after the match, he also displayed a sense of composure and an understanding of the bigger picture. "We made our fans very proud. To be Bosnian is something special. We're very happy with what we've achieved, and I think we've repaid the love everyone has shown us," he said.
“I dedicate the goal to my parents, because they are always there for me. It makes me really happy that I thought of them straight after I scored,” the winger added.
The youngster’s talent had been a talking point in football circles for some time, and he had already caught the eye with excellent performances against Wales and Italy in the UEFA play-offs for this World Cup. Coach Sergej Barbarez, meanwhile, was also effusive about his young talent: “It’s a wonderful thing when you have a player that young and you know what they’re capable of. We’ve waited a long time for him to be ready and we’ll do everything we can to make sure the pressure doesn’t get to him. There is a lot expected of him. We have plenty of talented young players and I believe our team is going to be even better in the future.”