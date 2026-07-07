World Cup: Did Ronaldo actually pay the price for stretching his welcome?

Did the star-studded Portugal team pay the price for playing around Ronaldo with head coach Roberto Martinez playing a fanboy to him? The overdose of horizontal passes which star midfielders like Bruno Fernandes, who has a history of acrimony with the icon, Vittinha and Joao Neves kept on playing meant he was starved of balls upfront in and around the rival penalty area – Ronaldo’s favourite patrolling zone.

The all-time high scorer in international football (146 goals from 233 appearances) hence was nowhere in the Golden Boot race - with two goals against his name after playing five matches in all while his biggest rival Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Halland are locked in a three-way contest for the big prize with seven goals each.

For the legacy that the biggest showman of the game has left over last two decades, there is no gainsaying that the sheen would never wear off even with the World Cup missing on his shelves. Yes, the hunger must have been obvious as he stood watching Messi rise from the abyss of disappointment in 2014 final (a tournament where the Argentine won the Golden Ball) to lift the trophy in 2022 - but then the sport has been replete with examples of legends not finishing on the right side of the greatest show on earth.

Looking beyond his glittering CV, the sport of football must be thankful for the way it has fed off the rivalry of the Big Two for the last two decades with a long list of beneficiaries. No doubt, FIFA wanted to encash it one more time at the ongoing World Cup and there was an air of anticipation of a Ronaldo vs Messi face-off as early as the quarters if both sides had topped their respective groups. However, professional sport holds no guarantee for a fairytale ending – even if one is a virtuoso like the Portuguese.