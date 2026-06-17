World Cup: Did Zidane surname hang heavy on Algerian goalkeeper Luca?

It was a pragmatic decision on the part of the shot-stopper as making it to the French squad would have been almost impossible given the competition. There was a lot of curiosity about Luca, the Granada goalkeeper, as he wore a face mask and inquiries revealed that he had fractured his chin and jaw due to a collision while playing for club team Granada against Almeria in April.

Zinedine, 1998 World Cup winner for France and considered the greatest in post-Maradona generation till the arrival of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, looked crestfallen on TV screen as Messi caught his son on the wrongfoot thrice to find the target. “What we are witnessing from Lionel Messi tonight is something you simply cannot prepare for as a coach, as a football professional, or even as a parent watching your own child on the opposite side,” said Zizou.

“A hat-trick at this level of football, in a match of this intensity, against a team where my son is involved, creates a very complicated emotional situation that is difficult to fully explain in words. As a football man, you have no choice but to respect absolute greatness when you see it in front of you, but as a father, you are also watching your child try to compete against something that feels almost impossible to stop.”

“I have immense respect for what he is doing tonight because this is not normal football anymore, this is a player operating at a level where everything he touches becomes decisive. And yes… as a father watching from the sidelines, there is that silent moment where you just want the match to end, not because of anger, but because of how overwhelming the situation has become,” he said.