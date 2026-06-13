World Cup: Don Carlo, been there and done that, braces for his toughest test

Ancelotti said he wanted to ⁠embrace ​the occasion rather than be swallowed by it. ‘’I want to savour ​this moment with joy and happiness because it is a wonderful moment in my story,’’ he said. ‘’I feel great... I hope ​I can do the work needed to help this team succeed.’’

No wonder, he is easily the most talked about and charismatic manager among the 48 in fray – despite being a newcomer as far as coaching national teams is concerned. The past one year hasn’t really produced a magical transformation in the performance of the Samba Boys, who qualified as the fifth team from the South American zone and would have had to suffer the ignominy of featuring in play-offs for a ticket to the US but for an increase in quotas for all continents. This has, however, not deterred him from putting up a brave face as they launch their campaign against Morocco – the surprise semi-finalists of Qatar 2022 – in the wee hours of Sunday (3.30 am IST).

The canny customer he is, Ancelotti attempted to diffuse the pressure on his boys when he said there would be nothing wrong in case of any signs of nerves. ‘’Fear is an important part of life,’’ said the man with five UEFA Champions League titles lined up on his shelves alongwith all five league titles of Europe. While five Champions Leagues came as a coach, he had won two European Cups in a player’s capacity as well for AC Milan in 1989 and ’90 – leaving aside multiple World Club Cups and Super Cups as a coach.

The fear which Ancelotti talks about is not the psychosis, but the tactical alertness as the first match of a major tournament like the World Cup will always be difficult. The expectations of the Brazilian people, who comprise of nearly one seventh of the global population, of their national football team is scary as they want their team to win every match they play. Any defensive thinking is perceived as negative tactics and an anti-thesis of the beautiful game – or jogo bonito - that King Pele had once espoused.