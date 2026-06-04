FIFA World Cup: Lamine Yamal, the boy who could be king in the Americas
Precocious Spanish star, 18, wants to carve own identity and not just be compared to Leo Messi
When FIFA profiles Lamine Yamal as yet another player in its series of ‘Under-21 talents’ who could make a mark in the upcoming World Cup, one cannot help but smirk. The precocious talent is, after all, only 18, but age is not really a matter of concern for the Spaniard who has been already hailed as a generational talent.
Come to think about it, Leo Messi — who unequivocally named the youngster as the best player of the new generation — took his bow on football's biggest stage at 18 in 2006. Pele did it at 17 in 1958 and won the title in his maiden appearance, while Diego Maradona made his debut at 21 in 1982. The tender age, hence, is not a surprise but the maturity that the Barcelona winger has shown in a fledgling career certainly is.
Speaking to the FIFA media team, Lamine made it clear earlier this week that he doesn’t want to be compared with Messi but carve his own niche alongside the greats. “My goal isn’t to be compared to them (Messi and Ronaldo); it’s to be mentioned alongside them,” he said. “So my name will be in that group.
“If you get caught up comparing yourself to others, you can shoot yourself in the foot,” he added. “I want to find my own way, enjoy the game and give people something to smile about. And when I’m retired, I hope people still enjoy going back and watching me play.”
The clarity of thought is scary, but Lamine is entitled to it for the impact he has created on global football — both at the club and international levels — at a time when the sport is looking for future superstars. The ‘Big Two’ have arrived in North America for their last dance in defiance of age, and Neymar is a calculated gamble by Brazilian coach Carlo Ancelotti on fitness grounds — leaving only Kylian Mbappe at the right stage of his career to emulate his exploits in Russia and Qatar.
The stage is hence set for Lamine to be the breakthrough star, though the worrying news for La Rojas fans is that he is currently in a race against time to be fully fit for the tournament, having suffered a hamstring injury on 22 April, sidelining him for the remainder of Barcelona’s season. An optimistic Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said on Thursday: “If nothing changes, he could be ready to play on 15 June. It doesn’t mean that for sure he will play, we’ll see. Maybe a few minutes, maybe just practice so he can improve his condition for the second match. We will have to evaluate.”
Fuente’s endorsement of the youngster’s talent is almost unconditional. ‘’He is a player blessed by God. Football geniuses have something special, and he has it, You can immediately see those kinds of footballers who are touched by magic that says: you are going to be special,’’ he said earlier.
The 2010 champions are clubbed in Group H, opening against Cape Verde on 15 June before clashing with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. “Ever since I was a kid, [the World Cup] has been the one tournament everyone watches,” he said. “That’s what makes it special. Even if you’re not into football, your country is playing and suddenly everyone is out in the streets, watching together. That’s the beauty of the game. It gives me goosebumps to think I’ll be part of it.”
Talk about pressure, and Lamine already has his own recipe to tackle it. ‘’Pressure does not exist, it is an excuse. If you just think about enjoying yourself and having fun, there is no pressure,’’ he said.
The Catalan has dominated La Liga ever since entering the senior Barcelona team, notching 16 goals and 11 assists this season to lead Barcelona to its second consecutive league title. In late April, Lamine won the inaugural Young Sportsperson of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards, marking back-to-back honours following his Breakthrough Sportsperson of the Year win in 2025.
The Euro 2024 in Germany saw him lighting up the big stage for La Roja to earn the Young Player of the Tournament as Spain won the title to establish its credentials as a title favourite. Can Fuente’s men then emulate Spain’s golden generation which capped the Euro 2008 with its first-ever World Cup in 2010?
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