FIFA World Cup: Lamine Yamal, the boy who could be king in the Americas

“If you get caught up comparing yourself to others, you can shoot yourself in the foot,” he added. “I want to find my own way, enjoy the game and give people something to smile about. And when I’m retired, I hope people still enjoy going back and watching me play.”

The clarity of thought is scary, but Lamine is entitled to it for the impact he has created on global football — both at the club and international levels — at a time when the sport is looking for future superstars. The ‘Big Two’ have arrived in North America for their last dance in defiance of age, and Neymar is a calculated gamble by Brazilian coach Carlo Ancelotti on fitness grounds — leaving only Kylian Mbappe at the right stage of his career to emulate his exploits in Russia and Qatar.

The stage is hence set for Lamine to be the breakthrough star, though the worrying news for La Rojas fans is that he is currently in a race against time to be fully fit for the tournament, having suffered a hamstring injury on 22 April, sidelining him for the remainder of Barcelona’s season. An optimistic Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said on Thursday: “If nothing changes, he could be ready to play on 15 June. It doesn’t mean that for sure he will play, we’ll see. Maybe a few minutes, maybe just practice so he can improve his condition for the second match. We will have to evaluate.”

Fuente’s endorsement of the youngster’s talent is almost unconditional. ‘’He is a player blessed by God. Football geniuses have something special, and he has it, You can immediately see those kinds of footballers who are touched by magic that says: you are going to be special,’’ he said earlier.