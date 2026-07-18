World Cup final: Why many hate Argentina but still want Messi to win

The day after England’s bruising defeat to Argentina in the semi-finals, Oliver Brown wrote in The Telegraph: ‘Messi a sorcerer alright but surrounded by scoundrels.’ Such angst in the British media is typical as they have been again pipped by their bitter rivals, but it also has an element of truth about the way Argentina had polarised the global football fans throughout this tournament.When La Albiceleste take on the slick

Spanish armada with an eye towards becoming only the second country after Brazil to win back-to-back World Cups, it also marks a final leap for them to silence the critics for now. They have tided over unprecedented criticism about FIFA favouritism in the past one month – which sparked a viral social media nickname VARgentina, for invoking politics on the pitch with controversial Falklands banner after the semi-final as well as an ongoing FBI probe of financial fraud by the national federation through US banks.

However, if Messi can hold aloft the glittering trophy one more time on Sunday night – it will unleash a tsunami of emotions from Buenos Aires to Bangladesh. It may sweep a lot of misgivings under the carpet as he will outshine his idol Diego Maradona and help add a fourth star in the shirts of the national team – with an agonising 36 years separating their second triumph in 1986 and Qatar.